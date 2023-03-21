SWEDEN, March 21 - The King and Queen will pay a State Visit to Estonia on 2–4 May 2023 at the invitation of President Alar Karis. The accompanying delegation will include members of the Swedish Government.

The aim of the State Visit is to deepen the very good relations between Estonia and Sweden, including relations in the EU where Estonia and Sweden are like-minded on many issues. The visit will also contribute to enhanced cooperation on security and defence issues and to closer cooperation between the Swedish and Estonian business sectors, with a focus on digitalisation and the green transition. Education and research are other main themes of the visit.

The accompanying delegation will include members of the Swedish Government and representatives of Swedish business organisations and companies.

The three-day State Visit will take place in Tallinn and Tartu.

More information about the programme and participants will be published closer to the time of the visit.

Swedish media representatives who are interested in covering the visit are welcome to contact Boel Lindbergh (details below).