Revised SCCA Form 800, Transcript Request Form

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that SCCA Form 800 Transcript Request Form, bearing a date of 03/2023, is amended and shall be used in accordance with Rules 207 and 607, SCACR. This form shall be available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at www.sccourts.org under the “ Forms” link.

s/Donald W. Beatty

Donald W. Beatty

Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

March 21, 2023



