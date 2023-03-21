Submit Release
Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Meeting with National Pharmacy Leaders

Secretary Becerra reiterated commitment to continued partnership in lowering costs and expanding access to health care for Americans across the country

On Monday, March 20th, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra met virtually with leaders from national pharmacy chains and networks to discuss how HHS will continue to partner with pharmacies across the nation on a variety of critical issues. The Biden-Harris Administration has made lowering health care costs and expanding access to health care a key priority, and Secretary Becerra reiterated HHS’ commitment to working together with pharmacy leaders to continue delivering on these goals for Americans across the country.

The group discussed implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act to lower health care costs for millions of Americans, and how to ensure continued access to health care with the planned end of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on May 11, 2023. The Secretary expressed his appreciation that pharmacies are taking action to become certified to dispense mifepristone – a key element of protecting access to reproductive health care, including FDA-approved medication abortion.

HHS has a strong record of partnering with pharmacies on a range of issues and is committed to ensuring that that partnership will continue to grow over time.

The following organizations were represented at the meeting:

  • American Pharmacists Association
  • American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
  • CVS Health
  • National Association of Chain Drug Stores
  • National Community Pharmacists Association
  • Walgreens
  • WalMart

