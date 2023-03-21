RE: Derby Barracks - Snowmobile Theft (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
UPDATE #1 03/21/2023
CASE#: 23A5001363/23A5001350
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard/Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dane Hill Road, Charleston
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Dane Kross
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
On 03/21/2023 at approximately 1000 hours a report was received that a snowmobile matching the stolen one described below was located at a residence on Dane Hill Road in Charleston. Troopers responded to the scene and confirmed the snowmobile stolen from Walt’s Sales and Service on 03/19/2023 was at the residence of Dane Kross, age 38, of Charleston VT. A second snowmobile, a black 2020 Ski-doo Renegade XRS, was also found at the residence and confirmed to have been stolen from the Cow Palace in Derby on 03/18/2023. Both snowmobiles were seized and returned to their owners. It is still unknown at this time who stole the snowmobiles in both cases.
Kross was issued a citation into Orleans Criminal Court on Tuesday April 18th 2023 at 10AM to answer to the charge of Possession of Stolen Property.
The Vermont State Police Derby barracks thanks the public for their assistance in locating the stolen snowmobiles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 10AM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
CASE#: 23A5001363
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2023 at 0108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walt’s Sales and Service, US Route 5 Derby VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Joshua Allaire
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/2023 a report was received from Walt’s Sales and Service on US Route 5 in Derby that a customers snowmobile had been stolen at approximately 0108 hours on 03/19/2023. Investigation revealed a red 2022 Lynx Rave 850 bearing VT registration 2373H was stolen from the customers trailer parked in their lot. The engine of the snowmobile has manufacturer serial number MC019113.
Photos are attached of suspect vehicles. A small vehicle was seen on security video driving from the Beebe Road to US Route 5 and individuals were seen accessing the trailers on the property at approximately 1220 hours. A different larger vehicle returned at 0108 hours and an individual exited the vehicle, removed the snowmobile from the trailer, then drove it from the scene east on the VAST trail adjacent to Walt’s. A photo is also attached of a snowmobile of the same make and model for likeness only.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
