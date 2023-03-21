RE: Derby Barracks - Snowmobile Theft (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

UPDATE #1 03/21/2023

CASE#: 23A5001363/23A5001350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard/Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 at 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dane Hill Road, Charleston

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Dane Kross

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

On 03/21/2023 at approximately 1000 hours a report was received that a snowmobile matching the stolen one described below was located at a residence on Dane Hill Road in Charleston. Troopers responded to the scene and confirmed the snowmobile stolen from Walt’s Sales and Service on 03/19/2023 was at the residence of Dane Kross, age 38, of Charleston VT. A second snowmobile, a black 2020 Ski-doo Renegade XRS, was also found at the residence and confirmed to have been stolen from the Cow Palace in Derby on 03/18/2023. Both snowmobiles were seized and returned to their owners. It is still unknown at this time who stole the snowmobiles in both cases.



Kross was issued a citation into Orleans Criminal Court on Tuesday April 18th 2023 at 10AM to answer to the charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

The Vermont State Police Derby barracks thanks the public for their assistance in locating the stolen snowmobiles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 10AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

CASE#: 23A5001363

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2023 at 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walt’s Sales and Service, US Route 5 Derby VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Joshua Allaire

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/20/2023 a report was received from Walt’s Sales and Service on US Route 5 in Derby that a customers snowmobile had been stolen at approximately 0108 hours on 03/19/2023. Investigation revealed a red 2022 Lynx Rave 850 bearing VT registration 2373H was stolen from the customers trailer parked in their lot. The engine of the snowmobile has manufacturer serial number MC019113.

Photos are attached of suspect vehicles. A small vehicle was seen on security video driving from the Beebe Road to US Route 5 and individuals were seen accessing the trailers on the property at approximately 1220 hours. A different larger vehicle returned at 0108 hours and an individual exited the vehicle, removed the snowmobile from the trailer, then drove it from the scene east on the VAST trail adjacent to Walt’s. A photo is also attached of a snowmobile of the same make and model for likeness only.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov