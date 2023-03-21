Submit Release
Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A3001716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 @ 1955 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad tracks adjacent to Waterbury-Stowe Amtrak Station located at 1 Rotarian Place, Waterbury, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM:  Ariel Cunningham

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Connecticut

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in this incident is identified as Ariel Cunningham, 26, of Waterbury, Connecticut. An autopsy was performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and the manner of death was determined to be suicide. No further details are available about this case.

 

 

***Initial news release, 12:25 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023***

On 03/17/2023 at approximately 1955 hrs., the Vermont State Police along with the Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service were called to a report of a person who had been struck by a northbound Amtrak passenger train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the Waterbury - Stowe Amtrak Station. The victim was found to be deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. No passengers or Amtrak employees on the train were injured during the incident.

 

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at 802-229-9191.

 

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.  Further details will be released as they become available.

 

- 30 -

 

Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks / Death investigation

