Our Mayberry Announces NextMed CEO and Cofounder, Chris Gleason Joins Board of Directors

Chris Gleason

Chris Gleason, cofounder and CEO of NextMed Holdings and a partner in CMT Ventures joins Our Mayberry's Board of Directors.

Chris is fully aligned with our core vision, which is to empower every individual to help solve the problems that are important to them by voting with their wallets and time. ” — Shawn Tacey - CEO of Our Mayberry

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry is extremely pleased to announce that Chris Gleason will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors Chris brings a wealth of business and philanthropy experience to the Our Mayberry board, and will be an invaluable partner as we scale the company.

Chris has noted that nonprofit supporters are also consumers, and linking them all is a fundamental value proposition of the Our Mayberry financial transformation platform. As a result, local businesses can appeal directly to belief-driven supporters to address community needs through their preferred nonprofits.

“But this goes beyond nonprofits,” Chris said. “Many are now struggling and are spending as much time raising money as they are on their mission. And many organizational nonprofit supporters are frustrated that most of the money they spend goes into a black hole, with no data to support claims of effectiveness. Transactions on Our Mayberry are transparent and accountable can serve as a date-driven engine to benefit our communities. With the platform Our Mayberry has built, we have the opportunity to start a social and economic development revolution that will transform our society for the good.”

Said Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey, “Chris is fully aligned with our core vision, which is to empower every individual to help solve the problems that are important to them by voting with their wallets and time. To do that, we need to have purpose-driven marketplaces where small businesses can attract belief-driven buyers. And those marketplaces themselves can help economic development by serving as a safe haven for the millions of small businesses who are being operated by individuals and families from underserved communities.”

Chris also appreciates that in the current environment, when nonprofit staff must spend more and more time raising funds to the detriment of fulfilling their missions, businesses, nonprofits, and supporter/consumers all benefit together as Our Mayberry taps into the viral and virtuous cycle of nonprofit-supporter-business interaction. Nonprofits will spend less time raising funds, businesses will strengthen their appeal to consumers who want to know that their economic power is being exercised to benefit the causes they believe in, and trust in the process of directing funds to solve local problems is enhanced with the full transparency built into Our Mayberry operations.

Chris has served on the board of Junior Achievement of Arizona and founded the MillionMaskProject to provide critical PPE to front-line healthcare workers during the Covid pandemic. He also is a board member of the Goldwater Institute (a free-market public policy research and litigation organization that is dedicated to empowering all Americans to live freer, happier lives).

Chris is cofounder and CEO of NextMed Holdings and a partner in CMT Ventures, an angel investor and advisor to tech and data centric startups. CMT Ventures, and Chris individually, are investors in Our Mayberry, Inc.

