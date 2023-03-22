Vantage Deluxe World Travel Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2023
The world-renowned deluxe cruising tour company reflects on four decades of growth and looks forward to an exciting future.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage World Deluxe launched in the fall of 1983. Through decades of growth, hard work, loyal guests, and fantastic adventures, the company has grown into a world-renowned cruising company that travels to the farthest reaches of the globe with ease. From the very first trips to the present and future, Vantage World Deluxe enabled more than half a million travelers to experience the world and make memories that last a lifetime.
The first travel experiences were luxury land tours to Australia and New Zealand designed explicitly for private affinity groups. The successful company quickly expanded journeys to include North America's most spectacular National Parks. Shortly after, small group tours and cruises became available to the public. By the mid-1990s, Vantage World Deluxe began sailing the majestic rivers of Europe, experiences that continue today. In the years since, tours have expanded to destinations such as Belgium, Holland, Eastern Europe, Saint Lawrence Seaway, the Great Lakes, Hwange National Park, Egypt, and beyond.
The luxury brand has grown into a travel icon for guests who demand the highest in service, onboard experiences, destinations, and comfort. On this milestone 40th anniversary, Vantage Deluxe World Travel wants to take the opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for valued guests, hardworking staff, and dedicated family and friends for supporting the travel journey with a special sale in honor of this monumental occasion. The company is proud to go above and beyond for valued guests, looks forward to adding new trips every year, and will continue to provide top-notch travel experiences. Cheers to many more years of exciting travels.
About the Company:
Vantage Deluxe World Travel is an award-winning, world-renowned deluxe cruising tour. The Vantage family of brands also includes Vantage Cruise Line and Vantage Adventures. The company owns and operates a fleet of luxurious river cruise ships that sail the Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Seine rivers; and also charters ships in Portugal, the Mediterranean, Russia, Asia, North America, Central America, and South America. Ocean Explorer, the company’s first oceangoing luxury expedition vessel, began cruising to some of the world's most remote and exciting destinations in 2021. Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and through their website.
