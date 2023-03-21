AHF: It's China's Turn to Declassify COVID data

President Biden signed into law yesterday a bill requiring the declassification of as much information as possible related to the origins of COVID-19. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds the legislation and its bipartisan support and encourages China to follow suit in being transparent about all the data it has on how the outbreak began.

"We're more than three years removed from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so declassifying data to help discern the virus's origin is definitely a step in the right direction," said Terri Ford, Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy at AHF. "That said, without China's cooperation and transparency in revealing everything it knows about what happened in Wuhan in 2019, the world will remain more vulnerable to deadly infectious disease outbreaks. We call on China to release all its data immediately – the world and the nearly seven million people who have died because of SARS-CoV-2 deserve to know the truth."

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005892/en/