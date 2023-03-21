VERACODE OPENS NEW OFFICE IN PRAGUE WITH ACCION LABS

European Expansion Provides Global Support in Talent-rich Tech Community

PRAGUE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracode , a leading global provider of intelligent software security solutions, today announced the official opening of its new engineering facility in Prague, Czech Republic ( Prague Engineering Centre ). The center has been built in partnership with Accion Labs, a global provider of end-to-end software product engineering services, and will leverage expanded international support to deliver Veracode's market-leading software security solutions.

As Veracode continues to expand its global footprint, most recently with the acquisition of Crashtest Security's dynamic analysis solution in Germany and the launch of its European cloud-based instance, the new engineering center of excellence will enable the growth of Veracode's European Research & Development capabilities. The operation will drive greater velocity of product development and innovation to the market.

Brian Roche, Chief Product Officer at Veracode: "For nearly two decades, Veracode has empowered customers to secure more than 100 trillion lines of code. Today's opening of our new engineering facility in Prague is a landmark moment for us as we continue our global expansion and support to build on this momentum. We are thrilled to welcome our new highly skilled engineers to the growing Research & Development team, who will increase our innovation capacity and deliver market-differentiating value for customers everywhere."

Through a single, centralized platform that offers comprehensive visibility of security posture using a comprehensive set of testing solutions, Veracode secures code across languages in open-source, legacy, and cloud-native applications. The Veracode Continuous Software Security Platform automatically finds and fixes vulnerabilities across the software development lifecycle, delivering ease of use, speed, and actionable results for security teams, developers, and Boards.

Tom Collins, Chief Operating Officer at Accion Labs added: "The Prague center accelerates our strategic commitment to the EU, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Veracode and bringing together a best-in-class engineering center."

The office opening in Prague comes shortly after Veracode's head office in Burlington, MA, was named a " Top Place to Work in Massachusetts " by the Boston Globe and a " 2023 Top Workplaces USA " by Energage.

The new engineering center in Prague officially opens today. Open positions are currently available here.

About Veracode - www.veracode.com

Veracode is a leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams' productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities. Learn more at www.veracode.com , on the Veracode blog , on LinkedIn , and on Twitter .

About Accion Labs - www.accionlabs.com

Accion's core purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. Spread over 22 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 5,000 employees. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, and turn-key projects. Accion holds the expertise in building new products and re-engineering legacy products using state of the art technologies and innovation. Led by an entrepreneurial leadership team that focuses on execution, outcome, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine. Read more about Accion at www.accionlabs.com / LinkedIn / Prague Engineering Centre

