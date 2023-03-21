Lewis Consulting Group Secures Federal Schedule for 2023 and Beyond
MBE Environmental Firm Targeting Collaborations to Grow Nationwide Opportunities
LCG has built our reputation on understanding the needs of our clients, conducting environmental investigations, and delivering quality and competitively priced services in a timely manner.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Consulting Group (LCG) has secured its official work schedule with the Federal Government General Services Administration (GSA) for the 2023 fiscal year. The trailblazing minority business-owned (MBE) environmental consultancy firm has served New Jersey communities for the past 10 years. It now looks to expand its quality professional services within the mid-Atlantic region federal marketplace by partnering with other firms seeking to increase market share in the engineering/environmental business sectors.
Through the Schedule Program, GSA increases contracting opportunities for small businesses and assists buyers in achieving or exceeding their socioeconomic goals. Additionally, many GSA projects have targeted outreach specifically for minority/women-owned small businesses. By engaging with LCG, majority-owned firms can gain a competitive advantage, thereby increasing their opportunity to secure contracts that require participation with Minority Owned Businesses.
”Lewis Consulting Group has built our reputation on understanding the needs of our clients, conducting environmental investigations, and delivering quality and competitively priced services in a timely manner. Since our founding in 2012, this has been and remains our commitment on behalf of our clients.” - Zachary Lewis, President of LCG.
ABOUT LEWIS CONSULTING GROUP (LCG)
Lewis Consulting Group is an environmental consultancy and management corporation where quality comes at a competitive price. Through best-practice services tailored to each project, LCG strives for success on behalf of its clients – no matter the size of the undertaking. All personnel is dedicated to collaborating with stakeholders to achieve goals in line with cost and convenience.
