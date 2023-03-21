Fix a Leak Week in Delaware 2023

March 20-26, 2023 is “Fix a Leak Week” !

Through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense partnership program “Fix a Leak Week” provides information and helpful tips on how to conserve water and detect water leaks both inside and out of the home. WaterSense and “Fix a Leak Week” encourage Americans to become leak detectives to help minimize the over 1 trillion gallons of water are lost each year inside and out of homes throughout the country due to leaks.

In three simple steps, Delawareans can detect and prevent leaks in their homes.

First, check the water meter at the beginning and end of a two hour period when no water is being used in or out of the home. If the amount on the meter changes, you may have a leak. Also, check your toilet by putting a few drops of food coloring in the tank and waiting ten minutes to see if coloring appears in the toilet bowl. If it does, you have a leak in your toilet.

Second, twist any faucet valves, pipe connections, or hoses to prevent or stop leaks.

Finally, replace old and leaky plumbing with more efficient fixtures to stop leaks and save water without losing pressure. Irrigation timers can also be replaced with efficient models that tell your sprinkler when and how much water is needed depending on the weather conditions.

For more tips and information on this program, go to http://www3.epa.gov/watersense/index.html.

Tell us if you fix a leak by using the hashtag #IFixLeaks on social media!