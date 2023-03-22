York Senior Living Community to Address Distracted Driving
The Residence at Fitz Farm to host Senior Safety Event on March 27
Our hopes and our goal with this Senior Safety Event at The Residence at Fitz Farm is to help save lives and prevent accidents.”YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the topic of distracted driving is discussed, most people envision an exuberant teenager texting a friend or trying to follow a social media post.
Perhaps a determined businessman or businesswoman intently talking to a client on a cell phone comes to mind. Or, a parent trying to contend with several children on the way to a soccer game.
Seniors might not be the age group most prominently associated with distracting driving, but as the older generation becomes more acquainted with the technology, they are more likely to become distracted while behind the wheel.
The Residence at Fitz Farm, a new senior living community in York, will address this important topic during a Senior Safety Event held in advance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27 at the newly-built community at 2200 Springwood Road.
Pennsylvania Yellow Dot, CarFit and the York County Sheriff’s Office will be a part of the Safety Event with the team at The Residence at Fitz Farm.
“Not only does The Residence of Fitz Farm follow the standards of senior living communities in this area, we want to raise the bar and be the ones who set those standards and lead the way,” said Joey Eddins, Community Relations Director at The Residence at Fitz Farm. “From the parking lot to the apartment, the safety, well-being and quality of life of our residents is of the utmost importance to us, as it is to their families.”
The Senior Safety Event is open to the public as well as those seniors who will reside at The Residence at Fitz Farm, which officially will hold a grand opening on April 20.
The Residence at Fitz Farm is operated by Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare, which operates 18 senior living communities in three states.
“As someone who previously spent 22 years as an EMT, and like anyone I’ve ever met in the field of EMS, you get into that field to try to save lives,” said Eddins, whose own life changed after an accident resulting from a distracted driver’s carelessness. “Our hopes and our goal with this Senior Safety Event at The Residence at Fitz Farm is to help save lives and prevent accidents.”
Among the highlights of the Senior Safety Event:
• The Center for Traffic Safety will offer CarFit, an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them. Participants would receive instruction while in their own vehicles.
• The Center for Traffic Safety will offer Pennsylvania Yellow Dot, a PennDOT program that encourages drivers to place a Yellow Dot decal in a vehicle’s rear window to alert first responders to check the glove compartment for vital information to ensure the driver receives the medical attention needed.
• York County Sheriff Department will provide Senior ID kits.
• The Goodwill Fire Company of York Township will display equipment used during vehicle entrapment situations.
• First Capital EMS of York will provide ambulance tours.
• Mike’s Towing and Recovery will display a wrecked vehicle to show the potential consequences of distracted driving.
• Tours of The Residence at Fitz Farm, which features 130 apartments for Independent Living, Personal Care and Memory Care.
