Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Kevin J. Carroll

On March 15, 2023, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Kevin J. Carroll passed away at the age of 67. Judge Carroll served his community as a judge for more than 12 years and as a lawyer for 40 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and attended the University of Mississippi to receive his Juris Doctor. In 1992, Judge Carroll and his wife moved to Tallahassee to begin his career as a lawyer where he practiced for many years before being appointed to the bench. He was appointed by Governor Rick Scott as a Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in 2011, later running unopposed in two separate elections. Judge Carroll will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, father, and friend. 

 

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

###

