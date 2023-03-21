Over $370,000 in Barn Preservation Grants Awarded Statewide

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce 2023 Barn Preservation grant awardees.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation have awarded 28 grants, totaling $376,988. The grants were presented to municipalities, non-profit organizations, and owners of historic agricultural buildings in ten Vermont counties. These grants, leveraging roughly $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, ensure proper stewardship of our agricultural landmarks, increasing the livability and workability of Vermont places.

“These buildings are worthy of recognition and commemoration and play a key role in civic pride and a healthy Vermont, and significantly impact our agricultural economy,” said Governor Scott. “Just as importantly, we are employing people to restore our working landscapes and ensuring opportunities for the next generation of rural Vermonters.”

“Barns are the most recognized and vulnerable historic resources in Vermont,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer. “A hallmark of the past, these indelible buildings can continue to be a vital part of our rural and agricultural landscapes through the stewardship of owners like those awarded the 2023 grant funding.”

Grants awarded this year will assist projects from Cornwall to Fletcher, and Newbury to Rockingham. Projects include drainage improvements, foundation repairs, structural work, and failing roofs to ensure continued use. For a complete list of the 2023 awarded projects, visit VDHP’s website.

“It was clear to me from the very first moment that I saw George Cary's original sugarhouse that I had an obligation to not only restore it to its former glory but to renovate the sugarhouse in such a way that we could display, demonstrate, and honor the history of Vermont sugar making,” said grant recipient David Roth of the Cary Sugar House in Danville. “With the State Historic Barn Grant, we will be able to bring this vision to fruition.”

The Barn Preservation Grant Program is the oldest state-funded barn grant program in the United States, established in 1992 to help agricultural property and business owners rehabilitate and actively utilize the buildings that make up a vital part of Vermont’s landscapes. The mission of the program is to foster the (re)use, appreciation of, and pride in our landmarks, communities, and working landscapes. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the State Register of Historic Places.

