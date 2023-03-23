EGR USA Introduces Rugged Fender Flares for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van

EGR USA has introduced their Rugged Style Fender Flares in a UV-protected black matte finish for the 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sprinter van has been one of the most popular vans for customization offering options for camping, overlanding, and adventure travel, and is a favorite for many utility companies and fleets. Now, EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of high-quality premium truck accessories, has introduced their Rugged Style Fender Flares in a UV-protected black matte finish for the 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van. CNC robotically trimmed for a precision fit unlike any in the industry and developed from the highest quality raw virgin material, these flares are easy to install – no drilling required. Backed by an exclusive Limited Lifetime Warranty and manufactured in the USA, EGR’s Rugged Style Fender Flares add value, function, and style. With added tire coverage for protection and corrosion-resistant hardware included, these American-manufactured flares are an easy way to customize and add style and resale value.

Sold with an MSRP of under $400, EGR’s Rugged Fender Flares are sold as a set of four, and are designed to fit 170” wheelbase vans including the 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 (SKU 758604) for either the three-door standard passenger van, standard cargo van or extended cargo van. They are also available for the 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 (SKU 758604) for the three-door standard cargo van or extended cargo van that has a 170” wheelbase. EGR’s USA-manufactured Rugged Fender Flares are shipped free within the Continental United States (lower 48) and can be purchased at quality upfitters, retailers, and distributors throughout the USA, for a complete list of dealers, visit here.

For more information about EGR USA truck accessories, call 800.757.7075, view this video or visit egrusa.com. To keep up with the latest EGR USA products, promotions, and company news, visit these social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, or Twitter.

The 3 Styles Of EGR Fender Flares

About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

EGR USA website

