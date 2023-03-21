Bectran Continues to Eliminate Manual Procedures with New General Task Automation Process (GENTAP) Framework

GENTAP provides a versatile framework for modelling and automating disconnected, dispersed yet dependent tasks to boost productivity and minimize credit default risk.

Bectran, Inc., the financial technology innovator leading the industry in revolutionary process-driven automation has released a new adaptable framework to automate repetitive, disparate tasks in high-transaction environments for rapidly scaling enterprise businesses. The model-based rules system, known as General Task Automation Processing or GENTAP, can be configured to aggregate and transmit business information to third-party risk management platforms for the purpose of tracking, managing and mitigating credit default risks.

Created to fill a much-needed gap in the industry, Bectran resolved to establish GENTAP not only as a solution to automate one type of process, such as instantaneously updating customer data in the platform, but as a comprehensive framework capable of being applied to any collection of repetitive tasks, furthering the company's mission to eliminate manual processes entirely.

With GENTAP, Bectran's users can configure adaptable sets of rules to trigger actions to take place in the background, streamlining productivity and allowing credit and AR professionals to focus their time on more valuable, strategic initiatives.

Benefits of this adaptable, comprehensive framework include:

Eliminate manual tasks — Utilize the GENTAP framework to eradicate manual processes and increase productivity.

— Utilize the GENTAP framework to eradicate manual processes and increase productivity. Remove errors — Preconfigured rules and intelligent automation reduce errors by more than 90% across credit, collections and accounts receivable.

— Preconfigured rules and intelligent automation reduce errors by more than 90% across credit, collections and accounts receivable. Reduce risks and increase compliance — Automated models heighten risk compliance by detecting fraudulent or error-ridden documents early in the process.

— Automated models heighten risk compliance by detecting fraudulent or error-ridden documents early in the process. Enhanced oversight — Leverage powerful automation models that will complete subsequent tasks adhering to internal and audit compliance consistently and efficiently.

— Leverage powerful automation models that will complete subsequent tasks adhering to internal and audit compliance consistently and efficiently. Continual process improvement — Intelligent design means that the framework will continually update with enhancements, eliminating the need for manual oversight.

— Intelligent design means that the framework will continually update with enhancements, eliminating the need for manual oversight. Superior workload management — By automating monotonous tasks, your teams will be able to better prioritize growth initiatives and high-value tasks and spend their time more strategically.

Bectran, the only credit, collections and accounts receivable technology provider to widely offer a general task automation framework with these far-reaching capabilities, is offering the process to all users immediately.

"If you have a process that is in anyway repeatable, it should be automated. Even if it only takes you a few seconds to complete the task, that time adds up — and what it equates to is lost business, less cash flow, longer processing times and fewer customers reaching their full potential," says Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran. "With this framework, we have the ability to automate countless tasks and we created it specifically to be adaptable to our clients and their unique business needs."

GENTAP is now available to all Bectran users and can be configured to address any unique business requirements, from automatic updates of UCC filing numbers in a customer account to aggregating asynchronous communications into one platform as a single source of truth.

To begin using GENTAP to increase your productivity and streamline your manual processes, speak with a Bectran representative today.

