Children Furniture Market Size is Estimated reach $48.9 billion by 2030 | Residential Segment Leads global Market Share

Children Furniture Market

Beds, cots & cribs is the largest segment, however, the cabinet, dressers & chests segment is expected grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

Recycled goods and sustainable resources to reduce negative impact on the environment. Ethically made, environmental-friendly furniture is now gaining cognizance.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied market research offers a latest published report on “Global Children Furniture Market, 2021-2030”. The global children furniture market size was valued at $26.6 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $48.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The wood segment led in terms of global market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Get Free Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14080

Surge in expenditure on children-associated products and increase in advertising through social media and digital marketing drive the growth of the global children furniture market. However, rise in raw material prices and negative impact on the environment are the factors that hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in online shopping and usage of 3D printers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Increase in population density in metro cities has been majorly driving the growth of the children furniture industry. People are majorly migrating from rural areas to metro cities in search of job opportunities and are bringing their families along with them. About 55% of the global population was living in urban areas in 2018; however, this number is expected to surpass 68% by the end of 2050. This migration creates potential opportunities for real estate, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, and clinics, where various types of furniture, including children furniture products are required, thus increasing the demand for children furniture. Rise in urbanized population is creating huge demand for children furniture, thus driving children furniture market growth.

Based on type, the beds, cots & cribs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the cabinet, dressers & chests segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Procure Complete Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ab7a2336dbb61c7d5e26b68f9367a5df

Based on sales channel, the offline channels segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global children furniture market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global children furniture market analyzed in the research include Cello Group, Herman Miller, Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC, Keter Group, Sleep Number Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Pil Italica, Nilkamal Limited, Sauder Woodworking Company, Lifestyle, and Tramontina.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Children Furniture Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Children Furniture Market. Owing to online education and classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for children's furniture increased. However, the demand has been increased due to lockdown measures and restrictions on offline sales channels.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14080

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging children furniture market trends and opportunities.

○ The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing children furniture market opportunities in the market.

○ The children furniture market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Reasons to buy:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Related Report:

○ Metal Furniture Market is Projected to Reach $191,734.0 Million by 2028

○ Plastic Furniture Market is Estimated to reach $19,075.3 million by 2027

○ Hospitality Furniture Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospitality-furniture-market-A06986

○ Interior Design Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/interior-design-market-A14332

○ U.S. Home Furniture and Bedding Market is estimated to reach $183,489.52 million by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-furniture-and-bedding-market-A10954

○ Organic Beddings Market is projected to reach $539 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-beddings-market-A31314



Related Tags: Children Furniture, Furniture Market, Children Furniture Industry, Kids Furniture Market, Kids Furniture, Kids Furniture Industry, Baby Products, Baby Supplies, Children Beds, Children Cots, Children Cribs, Children Table, Children Chair, Children Cabinet, Children Dressers, Children Chests



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research