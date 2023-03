The Olofson Shooting Range is offering three turkey patterning nights at the range:

April 6, 5-7 p.m.

April 13, 5-7 p.m.

April 20, 5-7 p.m.

Stations will be set up with sleds for use, a covered shooting area, ear and eye protection, two splatter turkey targets, and assistance from certified range safety officers. Cost is $5 per person.