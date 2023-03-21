Submit Release
Martens Lake project delayed, construction expected for fall

The project planned for Martens Lake in Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area has been delayed due to site conditions not progressing as expected. 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will allow for additional dewatering to occur over the next several months, while soliciting another round of contractors’ bids to complete the repairs. Construction is expected to begin in the fall. 

The project will create boating access channels and repair a portion of the dike network associated with Martens Lake. 

Water levels in Martens Lake will remain low during 2023.  

