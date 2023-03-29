Steven Davis, Founder & CEO of Renaissance Solutions, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Steven Davis, Founder & CEO of Renaissance Solutions for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Steven Davis joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Renaissance Solutions
The Renaissance era represents a rebirth, a time of rediscovery and revival in history. They are fortunate and genuinely honored to regularly contribute to the revival of countless careers by transforming the way professionals approach career growth. Reacting to change and having a desire for improvement, combined with a powerful, focused and flexible plan to create positive actions, is the best method to rediscover values and produce results.
Corporate Career Coaching
As a Career Counselor and Coach with the J.P. Morgan Chase Corporate Career Center, at one time the largest career center in the United States, we are proud to have collaborated with a variety of talented professionals including administrative support, business, marketing, technology, all management levels and produce many successful landings within multiple lines of business. The Career Services organization consisting of external coaches was described by The American Banker as “the benchmark” and an “Exemplar of Excellence” in executive development programs.
Steven Davis joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Steven Davis discusses the newest offerings of Renaissance Solutions, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Steven Davis joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Steven Davis was amazing. The success of Renaissance Solutions is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Steven Davis on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Renaissance Solutions. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Steven Davis who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Steven Davis”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
