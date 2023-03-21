Ushera Makes HW Tech100 Lists for RE and Mortgage
This is the second time the company has been ranked in the top 100 for both industries.
We’re very pleased that the editors at HousingWire recognize the impact we’re having for consumers through our work with both real estate agents and mortgage originators.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, is proud to announce that the company has been listed among the top 100 companies in both the real estate and mortgage industries by HousingWire magazine. For the eleventh year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations.
— Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa
“As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy’s tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before.”
Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress. For the fourth year in a row, the Tech100 program has been presented in two groups — Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations from both sectors.
“We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever."
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Uerhapa users consistently close twice as many real estate and mortgage transactions as non-users. This marks the third time the company has made the mortgage list and the second time it was listed among top tech firms for real estate.
“We’re very pleased that the editors at HousingWire recognize the impact we’re having for consumers through our work with both real estate agents and mortgage originators,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “We are very proud of this recognition.”
About HW Media
HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision-making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.
About Usherpa
Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC at the second largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Customer Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
