Usherpa Now Approved CRM for Fairway Mortgage LOs
Another strong mortgage lender is empowering its loan officers to win more business.
We’re proud to be working with Fairway. When you have a great team, you want as many people to hear about them as possible. We’re glad Usherpa will help get that job done for Fairway’s best LOs.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that another strong mortgage lender has approved the Usherpa Smart CRM for use by its loan officers. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a lender with over 2,400 loan officers serving communities across the country, has made the Usherpa marketing automation and relationship engagement technology available to its loan officers companywide.
“We’re very proud to be working with Fairway loan officers,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “Our technology was specifically created to allow loan officers to automatically share great content with their customers, business referral partners and prospects. When you have a team of professionals who can do what they say, you want as many people to hear them as possible. We’re glad our technology will help get that job done for Fairway’s best loan officers.”
At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. #FairwayNation mortgage loan officers are dedicated to finding great rates and loan options for its customers while offering some of the fastest turn times in the industry. The company’s goal is to act as a trusted mortgage advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping borrowers through every step of the loan process — from application to closing and beyond. It’s all designed to exceed expectations, provide satisfaction and earn trust.
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers have found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. The company’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021, 2022, and 2023 Tech100 listing of the most innovative mortgage and real estate technology companies. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710, or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Usherpa
Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC at the second largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Customer Relationship Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
