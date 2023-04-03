New Children’s Adventure Shows Young Readers They Each Have a Story to Tell

A fun, rhyming story with loads of imaginative play.”
UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too! is an exciting children's book that explores the beauty of unexpected adventure in the most unlikely of places. This new illustrated picture book written by debut children’s author Erin Ciaravino is a fun read for both parents and children ages 2-8. Inspired by Ciaravino’s son, Logan, who suffers from a speech delay, this whimsical and empowering story is sure to resonate within a society that bombards us with external pressure.
A little boy, Logan, wishes for a day of fun when he hears a mysterious roar from under the bed. Follow along as his wish is granted when he meets a new dinosaur friend and the two set out for a day of adventure. Who will they meet? What fun is in store for the new friends? When you are open to adventure, there are lots of new things to try!
With the visual help of remarkable children’s illustrator, Celina Preston, the book's adventure comes to life as Logan encounters a new friend, T-Rex, and the two embark on an imaginary journey through Logan's home. Each room transforms into a magical place where new friends teach the pair exciting new things, encouraging us all to be unassuming in how we approach the world. The key message of the book encourages us all to take a look around and find joy in the journey because when you are open to adventure, there are lots of new things to try!
“Each room is full of surprises, and kids will love who they meet in each one,” said one Reedsy reviewer. “They’ll laugh, cheer, and bounce along with Logan and his adventure guide. Your young listener will probably want to go on a house adventure like Logan. Let their imagination soar as you join them in exploring each 'transformed' room in your home. Make sure you have bananas nearby because if they are anything like Logan and T-Rex, they will work up an appetite and want a snack."
There’s more to the book than just being a fun adventure. “I chose to write this book because it is important to me to show my kids, but especially Logan, the importance of overcoming obstacles in our own way,” said Ciaravino. Everybody deals with adversity and feels pressure to meet external expectations. The book will show children everywhere that no matter how long it takes and no matter how perfect or imperfect it is, we all have a story to tell on our own timeline. And that story is always worth telling.
Dinosaurs Like Bananas Too! is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Erin Ciaravino is a full-time working mom who loves a warm cup of coffee on a fall morning and cozy movie nights with her husband and three kids. In between diaper changes and bath time shenanigans, her favorite thing to do is create beautiful stories from the tall tales her children invent. Every child has a story to tell and hopes that her stories help inspire the imaginative minds of future generations. Visit her at https://erinciaravino.com.
Celina Preston lives in an old house in suburban Chicago with her husband, two children, and a very senior cat. Having majored in illustration, she always aspired to illustrate a children's book -- this is her first of hopefully, many more. When she is not drawing dinosaurs, she works full-time lending her creative insights to art directing and designing educational products for young learners.
