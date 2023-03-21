Mar 15, 2023 - Aberdeen, MS

by: Ray Van Dusen, Monroe Journal

The city of Aberdeen will receive an $803,000 grant for continued port improvements.

The money will be used for improvements to the port's dock.

“The initial grant was $450,000, so we are continuing to receive support from MDA (Mississippi Development Authority). This comes from the port improvement fund that we applied to. We have some good things going on, and this will help to push Aberdeen Vision 2030 forward,” said Mayor Charles Scott during a recent meeting of the city's board of aldermen.

He said after the meeting the funding will supplement approximately $450,000 in Mississippi Department of Transportation funds the port received in 2021.

"It shows the state has put a lot of effort to support the ports directly. We'll be one of the first to receive these funds," Scott said. "It's important to complete this project to show the state we can go through with it and to attract industries to the port."

Last week, Scott met with Neel-Schaffer engineer William Sanford and a KCS representative to discuss rail improvements at the port. The port was awarded a $4 million federal grant in late 2021 for rail improvements.

In a related matter during last week’s aldermen meeting, the board approved for the city to apply for a multimodal transportation improvement grant following discussion. The deadline to apply is March 31, and costs associated with the application are $3,000.

Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday asked where the funds to apply will come from, and Scott said the port maintenance fund. If awarded, the grant requires a 10% match.

“Once we finish this next phase, that will allow the port to be usable,” Scott said.

The matter was approved, with just a single city official — Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voting against it.

Changes to appointments

Following an executive session, aldermen voted 2-1 for changes in appointments for the city attorney, city judge and election commission positions.

Walter Zinn Jr. was approved as city attorney and prosecutor, pending his wrongful termination lawsuit against the city is finalized. He replaces Bob Faulks for the roles.

Scott suggested for Garth, who made the motion, to recuse herself.

“Mr. Scott, first of all, you don’t know anything about me. You asked that sad, little question before as to my attorney. My personal business is none of your business,” she said, stating she was not recusing herself.

Judge Adrian Haynes was also approved to replace Judge Shane Tompkins as city judge.

Garth’s motion was approved for Linda Jaggers, Anneice Riddle and GeAnn Jones to replace Dorothy Wilson, Jennifer Rollison and Lee Turnage as Aberdeen election commissioners.

Last week, an attempt for a special-called meeting to rescind the motion failed due to lack of a quorum. Jaggers and Jones are not willing to serve.

Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes recused himself from the votes on the appointments, and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against them.

The change in the election commission comes ahead of an upcoming special election for the Ward 5 alderman seat. Earlier in the meeting, board members approved to accept John Allen’s resignation from the seat and declare it vacant.

He previously cited health issues for his resignation from office.

While there was discussion about a potential election date, board members tabled action and will revisit the matter during their March 21 meeting to set a firm date.

Also following executive session, Richard Boone was rehired as public works director. Odom voted against the rehire. Earlier in the meeting, Scott and board members argued procedure of how Feb. 21’s meeting ended.

Scott adjourned the meeting after Garth made a motion, seconded by Holliday, to rehire Boone. The mayor said during that meeting the matter needed to be addressed during executive session before hitting his gavel and adjourning the meeting.

Holliday, Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted to rehire Boone after Scott, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Allen left the board room Feb. 21.

In another personnel matter last week, Garth also motioned city employees Albert Johnson, Tohona Larthridge and Pedro Clay be reinstated to their duties, with no pay deducted during the time of their recent suspensions.

In other business

During the board’s Feb. 21 meeting, Scott said a notice was to be sent to citizens about a missed water sample test from the previous month. Haynes addressed the matter during his input, asking where the city stands in having a certified person to test samples.

Scott said an outside company is currently handling samples, and the city is within its timeframe for someone to be certified. He said two city employees were to be tested later in the week to be certified to take water samples.

Scott said the Mississippi Department of Health Services said the city’s January water sample was safe.

Aldermen approved a mutual aid agreement for the Aberdeen Electric Department to respond to neighboring cities in instances of storms, for example.

“The mutual aid agreement is in place to where we could easily assist Amory or they could come to Aberdeen or we could go to West Point, Columbus, Starkville or Macon,” said electric department general manager LaMarcus Thompson. “They will reimburse us for tools, equipment, gas, whatever we use there to help them. It’s the same way if they came to us to help us.”

An agenda item dealing with a potential land swap with Torrey Boykin, who owns land near the Meadowlane subdivision and is interested in opening a bar and lounge, was tabled.

After accepting a police officer’s resignation, Holliday asked if the city’s pay for officers is comparable to neighboring cities. Police chief Quinell Shumpert said the city is in line with pay for the area.

Holliday said the city needs to look at ways to increase officers’ pay.

During citizen input, Donna Lucas and Marianne Butler spoke about drainage issues alongside Walters Drive. The drainage issues pre-date the current administration, and part of the street has been worked on in the past several months.

After discussion, aldermen asked for engineers already working on cost estimates to address areas downtown to include Walters Drive for the project.

Aldermen also approved a mosquito spraying contract with James Pest Control from April 1 through Oct. 31 totaling $18,060.

During his input, Holliday said there is a volunteer effort planned to clean up an area in his ward, and he welcomes any input and additional volunteers.

