Mortar Group launches new Value - Add growth offering in New York
Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Investment Firm launched a new value - add offering in New York for accredited investors and financial advisors.
With land and construction costs still overpriced, our analytics show deals like Newtown Flats can be acquired below replacement cost, and can deliver some consistency in today's volatile market.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Investment Firm launched a new value - add offering in New York for accredited investors and financial advisors who are interested in diversification from traditional stock or bonds, and considering moving investment capital into alternative growth investments like cash flowing real estate. The new Newtown Flats offering looks to deliver quarterly distributions to investors, and the sponsor will co-invest with investors on the deal - targeting high growth neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens.
About the Offering: Newtown Flats is a New York based, Multifamily Value-Add Opportunity to purchase of stable, income-producing assets that provides passive quarterly income and appreciation.
This 18-unit, Value-Add offering is cash flowing at acquisition, providing investors an opportunity to take advantage of the current interest rate environment by targeting underpriced assets located in some of New York’s best neighborhoods.
With the submarkets experiencing high and stable growth during the last few years – Newtown Flats is expected to provide investors with the excellent opportunity to capture outsized demand in thriving locations with strong local demographics. We believe these opportunities represent some of the highest risk-adjusted returns in the current environment.
The planned investment strategy will involve the purchase, renovation, operation, and sale of a pre-war apartment buildings with a total of approximately 18 residential units. The project is located in the trendy neighborhoods of Astoria and Greenpoint, with direct access to a diverse selection of restaurants, bars, and unique retail, and with strong transportation links to Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Highlights:
- No Commitment Fees
- Detailed Asset Financials and Quarterly Investor Reports
- Available for investment with Self-Directed IRAs
- Tax Benefits from Cost Segregation and Deprecation may be available
- Conservative Exit Strategy
- Off-Market Acquisitions purchased well below initial list prices as a result of market instability
About Mortar: Mortar Group represents a premier real estate development and asset management firm with years of collective experience and expertise in construction, real estate development, and investments - having successfully completed dozens of real estate projects in New York City. Mortar is a vertically integrated firm with assets valued over $300 Million, and over 350 active investors participating in their projects, establishing them as an expert in their market.
Mortar is a uniquely qualified company established to create value in New York's highly competitive multi-family real estate market: their in-house resources allow them to fulfill every role of the real-estate process as architect, developer, and asset manager. Specializing in multi-family Ground Up construction and Value Add Real Estate, Mortar's streamlined process maximizes efficiency, increases value, and minimizes risk across complex deal structures. Mortar's comprehensive resources allow them to outmaneuver other real estate investment firms and has led to over two decades of success and investor growth.
An Introduction to Mortar Group