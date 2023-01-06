Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Development Firm, announced its Architect as Developer internship position
I'm excited to offer this opportunity to young architects, in hopes it can act as a springboard to financial independence - teaching how to eliminate traditional clients, and develop your own projects”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Development Firm, announced its Architect as Developer internship position for Fall 2023, and plans to hire intern candidates with an Architectural background who are interested in learning more about Real Estate Development.
— Anthony Morena
A blended experience in both Architecture and Development can help build a strategy for future architectural and financial independence by creating the framework on how to develop your own projects and become your own client. This opportunity will provide a motivated self-starter an experience often ignored by architecture schools and traditional work environments. It is an opportunity for an architect to experience all phases of a development project - from selecting a site, underwriting, marketing and asset management.
For those interested in applying to the Fall 2023 internship program, candidates should email a cover letter and resume.
About Mortar:
Mortar Group represents a premier real estate development and asset management firm with over 80 years of collective experience and expertise in construction, real estate development, and investments - having successfully completed over two dozen real estate projects in New York City. Mortar is a vertically integrated firm with completed assets valued over $225 Million, and over 300 active investors participating in their projects, establishing them as an expert in their market.
Mortar is a uniquely qualified company established to create value in New York's highly competitive multi-family real estate market: their in-house resources allow them to fulfill every role of the real-estate process as architect, developer, and asset manager. Specializing in multi-family Ground Up construction and Value Add Real Estate, Mortar's streamlined process maximizes efficiency, increases value, and minimizes risk across complex deal structures. Mortar's comprehensive resources allow them to outmaneuver other real estate investment firms and has led to over two decades of success and investor growth.
To learn more, visit mortargroup.com
Francesca Gaccione
Mortar Group
+1 646-559-9471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram