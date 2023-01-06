Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,996 in the last 365 days.

Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Development Firm, announced its Architect as Developer internship position

Architect as Developer Internship

I'm excited to offer this opportunity to young architects, in hopes it can act as a springboard to financial independence - teaching how to eliminate traditional clients, and develop your own projects”
— Anthony Morena
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Development Firm, announced its Architect as Developer internship position for Fall 2023, and plans to hire intern candidates with an Architectural background who are interested in learning more about Real Estate Development.

A blended experience in both Architecture and Development can help build a strategy for future architectural and financial independence by creating the framework on how to develop your own projects and become your own client. This opportunity will provide a motivated self-starter an experience often ignored by architecture schools and traditional work environments. It is an opportunity for an architect to experience all phases of a development project - from selecting a site, underwriting, marketing and asset management.

For those interested in applying to the Fall 2023 internship program, candidates should email a cover letter and resume.

About Mortar:
Mortar Group represents a premier real estate development and asset management firm with over 80 years of collective experience and expertise in construction, real estate development, and investments - having successfully completed over two dozen real estate projects in New York City. Mortar is a vertically integrated firm with completed assets valued over $225 Million, and over 300 active investors participating in their projects, establishing them as an expert in their market.

Mortar is a uniquely qualified company established to create value in New York's highly competitive multi-family real estate market: their in-house resources allow them to fulfill every role of the real-estate process as architect, developer, and asset manager. Specializing in multi-family Ground Up construction and Value Add Real Estate, Mortar's streamlined process maximizes efficiency, increases value, and minimizes risk across complex deal structures. Mortar's comprehensive resources allow them to outmaneuver other real estate investment firms and has led to over two decades of success and investor growth.

To learn more, visit mortargroup.com

Francesca Gaccione
Mortar Group
+1 646-559-9471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Mortar Group, a New York-based Real-Estate Development Firm, announced its Architect as Developer internship position

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.