Sun Mountain Lodge Welcomes James Beard Award-Winning Chef to Culinary Team

Luxury resort in Washington state selects James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson to lead the food & beverage program.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Mountain Lodge, a luxury mountain resort in Washington State’s Methow Valley, announces the arrival of renowned Northwest chef Jason Wilson as the new Culinary Director and Executive Chef. Recognized for his broad culinary talent centered around sourcing the highest-quality ingredients from Northwest farmers and producers, Chef Wilson is elevating the food and beverage experience at Sun Mountain Lodge.

Starting today, Chef Wilson will run the lodge’s fine dining restaurant, casual bar and grill, corporate and wedding catering as well as its famous Cowboy Dinners. Offered from Memorial Day weekend to the end of September, this unique Cowboy Dinner experience includes transportation by horseback or horse-drawn carriage to a historic homestead site where guests enjoy a cowboy style dinner and live entertainment.

Recognized as a James Beard award-winning chef for the critically-acclaimed restaurant, Crush, Chef Wilson is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and has led and operated celebrated restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest. Wilson’s additional notable endeavors include Chef and Owner of The Lakehouse Bellevue and Civility & Unrest, former Chef/Owner of Miller’s Guild in Seattle’s Hotel Max, and former Executive Chef of The Lodge at St. Edward State Park.

“Sun Mountain Lodge is the gem of Washington State and I’m looking forward to showcasing the abundance of the region in every dish by partnering with the local farmers, ranchers, fishers, and foragers to create a truly remarkable farm-to-table experience for our guests,” said Chef Wilson. “I’m thrilled to lay down roots in the Methow Valley as it is a big part of my love story with my wife and fulfills both our outdoor and culinary passions.”

In addition to the new culinary program, Sun Mountain Lodge is being updated with modern amenities that preserve the property’s rustic yet elegant appeal and beauty. Seattle-based Olson Kundig, an internationally-renowned architectural firm, is leading the design of the property’s 98 guest rooms, the lobby, and the conference spaces in the main lodge. High-speed Wi-Fi is also available throughout the property, including the 16 cabins along Lake Patterson.

“We’re excited and honored to have Chef Wilson lead our culinary program at Sun Mountain Lodge," said Co-owner, Erich Guenther. “With Wilson’s rich experience at award-winning restaurants and his commitment to accessing the best this region has to offer, we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to experience Sun Mountain Lodge’s cuisine in a new, memorable way.”

Just 4 hours east from Seattle, Sun Mountain Lodge is located in Washington State’s most exciting destination for recreation and leisure travelers. Visitors come year-round to enjoy the vibrant charm of nearby towns such as Winthrop, Mazama, and Twisp, as well as expansive views and a myriad of outdoor activities including hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, ice skating, fly fishing, horseback riding, and much more.

About Sun Mountain Lodge

Sun Mountain Lodge is a world-class resort situated on 1,500 acres of private land, Lake Patterson and adjacent to thousands of National Forests and the North Cascades National Park. With luxurious accommodations and exceptional dining, it’s the ideal destination for your next vacation, wedding, conference, or special event. The 98 guest rooms and 16 lakeside cabins feature stunning views of the surrounding mountains. From casual pub fare to elegant fine dining, guests enjoy entrees prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Outdoor enthusiasts can utilize over 240 kilometers of groomed and maintained trail systems, and participate in recreational activities, including hiking, biking, skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding, and golfing. For more information on Sun Mountain Lodge, visit www.sunmountainlodge.com