CBMAS first-ever Best Tattoo category to help raise money for MJF Scholarships
The CBMAS hopes its new “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo” charity category will raise money to support more scholarships for more MJF Scholarship Award Winners and future brewing and distilling innovators.
Only $50 to enter your favorite tattoo with all proceeds donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF Scholarships).
“We are helping literally change the face of American brewing,” said Garrett Oliver, Founder & Chair of MJF, and Brewmaster of The Brooklyn Brewery. “We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade – the MJF is about genuine and lasting change.
“Over our long history, Siebel Institute is proud to play a positive role in the growth of brewing culture, and we feel privileged to be a part of the work of the Michael James Jackson Foundation towards making brewing education available to those who are traditionally under-represented in the brewing community," said John Hannafan, Siebel Institute of Technology Vice President & Director of Education. "The contributions of the scholarship winners who have chosen Siebel/WBA education have truly enriched and enlivened the dynamics of our classrooms as well."
The first 250 to enter their tattoo will automatically receive Post Malone’s WORLD PONG LEAGUE for free ($25 value) compliments of Spin Master Games.
“Post Malone’s WORLD PONG LEAGUE and CBMAS together makes a lot of sense, they go hand in hand!” Jason Gagnon EP/ Head of Creative Marketing for Spin Master Games.
The winner and their tattoo artist will be awarded a complimentary, personalized Global Crushie Trophy and gift bag. All tattoos will be displayed in a special thank you Winner's Gallery and be promoted with a media tour.
“Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler!” said CBMAS Co-founder Jim McCune. “Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous. Here’s your chance to show off your ink to the world to support a great cause and help impact the life of these upcoming beer industry professionals.”
The awards ceremony will be on May 8th at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference. For additional information, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
About the The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF Scholarships)
The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling (MJF) began its scholarship program in 2021 to help counteract barriers for people trying to join the bev-alc workforce. Over the past two years, the Sir Geoff Palmer Scholarship Award for Brewing and the Nearest Green Scholarship Award for Distilling has been awarded to 29 individuals. It most recently awarded eight scholarships to beer industry professionals in its latest round of grants aimed to help Black, Indigenous, and people of color advance in the brewing and distilling industries.
The latest scholarship recipients of the Sir Geoff Palmer Scholarship Award for Brewing include:
Deshawn Agbonze, head brewer at Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach, Florida, Sofia Betanzos from Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn, New York, Tony Jaquez from Outsider Brewing Company in Asheville, North Carolina, Jamaar Julal director of fermentation at Honeysuckle Provisions and co-founder of JamBrü Ferments, a Philadelphia-based hard kombucha company, Kevin Limon lead brewer at Angry Horse Brewing in Montebello, California, Isabella Perez shift lead at Hood River, Oregon-based pFriem Family Brewers, as well as a part-time production employee at Goldendale, Washington-based Dwinell Country Ales and an online teaching assistant at the UC Davis extension program for courses in beer quality, Eric Pham head brewer and innovation brewer at Prison City Brewing in Auburn, New York.
Chantel Starks, distiller for Corsair Distillery in Nashville, Tennessee, was awarded a Nearest Green Scholarship Award for Distilling.
About the CBMAS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards competition accepts beverage-related marketing and design entries from around the globe (beer, hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD cocktails). Breweries, agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work.
Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind in the world to focus on excellence in creativity and innovation that breweries employ in their marketing to differentiate their brands in a highly–saturated marketplace.
NEW for 2023
Crushie Trophy Redesigned
The CBMAS Crushie Trophy was reinvented to also be a fully functional tap handle. This innovation was developed in the USA by CBMAS Sponsor Steel City Taps. Winners can now purchase their Crushie Trophies year-round in the CBMAS new Trophy Shop coming soon.
Chris Collora
Craft Beer Marketing Awards
media@craftbeermarketingawards.com
