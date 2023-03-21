Jonita Gandhi Joins the “Once Upon a Time” Anirudh World Tour in the U.S.

Indian sensation Jonita Gandhi will be joining the fastest-growing Tollywood musical director, Anirudh Ravichander, on tour this Spring on the US dates of the "Once Upon A Time" World Tour. Jonita Gandhi surprises U.S. fans with the announcement that she will be joining Anriudh on the U.S. leg of his "Once Upon A Time" World Tour. Jonita Gandhi has gained a massive following around the globe touring with legends such as A.R. Rahman.

It's always an incredible feeling to perform live and connect with people through my music, and I'm looking forward to being part of such an exciting touring experience.” — Jonita Gandhi

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Once Upon A Time” World Tour , headlined by Anirudh Ravichander and presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment and SlingTV/Dakshin, powered by Kash Patel Productions, with 360 degree production by Global Rapport Events, is excited to reveal that Jonita Gandhi , the gifted Indo-Canadian vocalist, will be joining the tour's upcoming US dates.Jonita Gandhi is a rising star in the world of music, known for her versatility and experimentation with different musical styles and languages. She has gained a massive following around the globe through her YouTube channel and collaborations with other artists.As a performer, Jonita has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, including Sonu Nigam, A.R. Rahman, Anirudh, Salim-Sulaiman, and Amit Trivedi. She has also performed at major music festivals and events, including the IIFA Awards and the YouTube FanFest.With her talent and passion for music, Jonita Gandhi is sure to bring even more electrifying energy to the “Once Upon a Time” Tour featuring Anirudh. "I'm thrilled to be joining the “Once Upon a Time” Tour with Anirudh and all of the incredibly talented musicians, singers and dancers,” says Jonita Gandhi. “I can't wait to share my music with fans across the US. It's always an incredible feeling to perform live and connect with people through my music, and I'm looking forward to being part of such an exciting touring experience.”“We are thrilled that Jonita will also be performing on the US leg of Anriudh’s world tour, says Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions, a leading national cultural events producer and production company based in South Florida. “Jonita is an incredible talent and a true experimentalist in her art. We are honored to have her join the US tour and can’t wait to see the magic she will bring to the stage.”Tickets for the Once Upon a Time Anirudh World Tour are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets now as they are selling out quickly across the nation and previous shows in Paris, London and Singapore sold out completely. To purchase your tickets please visit https://anirudhtourusa.com/ “Once Upon A Time” Tour DatesMarch 31, 2023 - EagleBank Arena, Washington, DCApril 1, 2023 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJApril 7, 2023 - Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas TXApril 9, 2023 - Gas South Arena, Atlanta, GAApril 14, 2023 - Angel of the Winds Arena, Seattle, WAApril 15, 2023 - Oakland Arena, Oakland, CAAbout JonitaJonita Gandhi is a talented singer, songwriter, and performer originally from New Delhi but now based in Mumbai. She has made a name for herself as a versatile and gifted Bollywood and Tollywood playback singer, lending her beautiful voice to hit movies like "2 States," "Kill Dil," and "Happy New Year." But her talent doesn't stop there. Jonita has also released her own independent singles and collaborated with renowned musicians like A.R. Rahman, Salim-Sulaiman, and Anirudh. She has performed at major music festivals and cultural events, including the IIFA Awards and the YouTube FanFest. With her melodious voice and broad range of musical abilities, Jonita Gandhi has gained a devoted global fanbase and continues to shine in the music industry. For more information on Jonita Gandhi, please visit her website https://jonitagandhi.com/ About AnirudhAnirudh Ravichander, known in the industry and to fans as Anirudh, is inarguably one of the most sought-after music composers and directors in the Indian film industry. He has composed over 150 songs in various languages, predominantly Tamil, but including songs in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. His emergence as a pan-India sensation in 2012 with Kolaveri Di from “3,” he began producing, composing, and collecting awards such as the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director (Tamil) for his work on the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Ethir Neechal,” the Edison Award for Best Music Director for his work on the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Maari,” and the SIIMA Award for the Best Music Director for his work on the soundtrack of the film “Mersal.”About Shri Balaji Entertainment, Inc (SBE)With its operations in the USA, Canada, and India, Shri Balaji entertainment has been enthralling the South East Asian community by bringing live entertainment from the shining stars of the Bollywood fraternity. These sizzling concerts feature the biggest onstage Bollywood performers. To follow along with SBE please visit http://balajientertainment.com/ About Kash Patel ProductionsFounded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has redefined the US Cultural concert industry with back-to-back sold-out events featuring A.R. Rahman, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sonu Nigam, Russell Peters, and Vir Das. 2023 shows no signs of slowing down with international mega stars Anirudh and SANAM both making their North American debuts with Kash Patel Productions!This unrivaled accomplishment has earned Kash Patel Productions recognition throughout the Cultural Event community, both overseas and in the United States, for promoting an elevated experience. Over the last several years, KPP has produced events with the biggest acts in the world and has expanded to cover the entire North American continent. To follow along with Kash Patel Productions, please visit KashPatelProductions.com.About SlingTV/DakshinDakshin is a Sling TV international channel package that delivers a variety of South Asian channels from countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and others. It includes popular channels like Zee TV, Sony Entertainment Television Asia, Star Plus, and regional channels like Sun TV, Gemini TV, and ETV Telugu. Dakshin caters to South Asian viewers living in the US who want to stay connected to their culture and language, and it allows them to customize their viewing preferences based on their needs. Sling TV's Dakshin package is a reliable choice for South Asian viewers in the US who want to access their favorite shows and channels without a cable or satellite subscription.###

