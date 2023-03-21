NetRoadshow Earns SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

Trusted Capital Markets Service Shows Its Commitment to Security and Compliance

NetRoadshow, the premier digital roadshow provider to the investment banking community, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 certification. The certification attests NetRoadshow's trustworthiness in protecting users' and customers' data online.

"Being trusted by the world's largest banks comes with a commitment of providing the most secure and compliant solutions," says Brad Hammond, Founder and CEO of NetRoadshow. "We are excited for this accomplishment and what it means to the banks, issuers and investors we serve."

SOC 2 is an audit and certification process from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) which tests and validates a service organization's controls around confidentiality, security, availability and other areas. SOC 2 Type 2 offers the highest standard of assurance for the design and effectiveness of the security and compliance efforts NetRoadshow pursues on behalf of customers.

For details on the SOC2 standards and certification, visit www.aicpa.org/soc4so.

About NetRoadshow

NetRoadshow helps investment banks by providing premium, digital, end-to-end deal marketing services. Founded in 1997, NetRoadshow received a ‘No-Action Letter' from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) paving the way for digital roadshows via the internet. Since then, global financial services firms have relied on NetRoadshow to securely and compliantly enable their IPOs, high-yield debt deals, pre-deal research distribution & more.

NetRoadshow has offices in New York, London, Southampton (UK), Hong Kong, Dubai, Atlanta, Birmingham (US), San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://netroadshow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005024/en/