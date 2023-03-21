mRelief Partners With The Families & Workers Fund to Unlock $100 Million in SNAP Benefits
mRelief logo
The nonprofit aims to utilize The Families & Workers Fund Grant to target food insecurity
With two out of every three SNAP recipients being in a household with children, SNAP is a powerful tool for lifting families out of poverty”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mRelief, a women-led nonprofit that helps individuals and families sign up for SNAP benefits, is honored to announce that it has received a $1.1 million grant from The Families & Workers Fund. Starting this month through September 2024, the grant funding will be used to help mRelief expand into areas with especially low SNAP participation.
— Zareena Meyn, Executive Director of mRelief.
Currently, more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are unsure where their next meal will come from. A government solution already exists in the form of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. However, every year, almost 9 million people who qualify for SNAP either don’t access the benefits or can’t apply due to socioeconomic barriers.
That is why mRelief has created an eligibility screener to help anyone in the United States know if they likely qualify for SNAP in just three minutes or less. mRelief’s SNAP application is 27% more effective than states’, and the organization has already unlocked $1.2 billion in SNAP benefits for people struggling against hunger.
“With two out of every three SNAP recipients being in a household with children, SNAP is a powerful tool for lifting families out of poverty,” said Zareena Meyn, Executive Director of mRelief. “Similarly, SNAP is key for helping workers who don’t make enough to pay for their basic needs, have unpredictable hours, or have gaps between jobs. With SNAP so critical to these two, often overlapping, groups, the partnership between mRelief and The Families & Workers Fund just makes sense.”
The funding from The Families & Workers Fund grant will unlock over $100 million in SNAP benefits in just one year. The funding will also enable mRelief to reduce poverty and increase economic security by improving access to and receipt of SNAP through targeted outreach, simplified screening, and application support to people most likely to be eligible for SNAP but not already enrolled.
“The pandemic exposed the dysfunction and inequities that have long existed in social services,” said Meyn. “Our dream is to ensure that anyone can access the social safety net without adding to the stressful circumstance of poverty, and we’re grateful that The Families & Workers Fund shares in our mission.”
“No child or adult should ever have to go hungry, yet that is the reality for millions across the United States,” said Rachel Korberg, Executive Director of the Families and Workers Fund. “The Families and Workers Fund is honored to support mRelief to increase SNAP participation for eligible families and children.”
For more information, please visit mrelief.com. mRelief can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About mRelief:
mRelief is a women-led nonprofit whose mission is to transform access to social services for the inherent dignity of all people. Building the first-ever end-to-end SNAP enrollment process accessible from mobile phones, mRelief addresses the barriers to SNAP access head-on. From tackling the lack of awareness and misinformation through targeted social media campaigns, to careful data-tracking, mRelief has helped to simplify and destigmatize the SNAP application process. mRelief’s SNAP eligibility screener is available now in all 53 states and territories that participate in the program, and since 2014, its technology solutions have connected over three million individuals to SNAP benefits across over one million households.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here