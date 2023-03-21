National Ag Day was created in 1973 to increase public awareness and understanding of the role of agriculture in our everyday lives. Each year on March 21, we celebrate the importance of agriculture and help people develop a greater appreciation and connection to our local farmers and ranchers.

National Ag Day is all about raising awareness of agriculture‘s vital role in our society. The goal of National Ag Day is simple – we believe every citizen should:

Understand how food and fiber products are produced.

Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.

Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.

Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

From all of us at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to you, happy National Ag Day!!

