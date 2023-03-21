Fastest US Growing Functional Healthcare Company Acquires Chiropractic Brand to Expand in Walmart Locations Nationally
Curis Functional Health Acquires The BackSpace from IMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK)
The BackSpace goal of making chiropractic convenient and affordable is a great match with our mission to improve the health of as many individuals as possible”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curis Functional Health, one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies on the Inc. 5000 list, has announced its acquisition of The BackSpace, the exclusive provider of chiropractic care inside Walmart Supercenters. This acquisition will help Curis expand its overall footprint and provide top-notch wellness care to even more people nationwide.
— Andre Angel
This acquisition provides Curis Functional Health access to grow to more than 500 locations across Walmart and add over 2,000 jobs in communities around the United States. As Curis opens more BackSpace locations inside of Walmart locations, the company could provide healthcare to more than 10 million patients annually.
CEO Andre Angel expressed his excitement about the acquisition. He stated, "Curis would continue to grow through targeted acquisitions, opening new clinics, and partnering with local chiropractors, therapists, nutritionists, and DNA-based weight loss coaches to expand its footprint in the functional health space.”
“The BackSpace goal of making chiropractic convenient and affordable is a great match with our mission to improve the health of as many individuals as possible,” explains Curis Functional Health’s CEO, Andre Angel. “We are excited to add The BackSpace team and patients to our functional health family.”
Curis Functional Health offers a multidisciplinary healthcare approach, including chiropractic care, mental health counseling, functional nutrition coaching, and DNA-based weight loss. By addressing the root cause of health issues, Curis Functional Health providers help restore patients’ well-being and allow them to live life to its full potential.
The BackSpace was previously a division of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK). Its clinics are conveniently located inside Walmart stores in Florida, Tennessee, and Missouri, providing easy access to care seven days a week. Curis Functional Health's mission is to improve the health of as many individuals as possible, and with this acquisition, the company is one step closer to achieving that goal.
Curis’ acquisition follows its 2021 purchase of Activate DNA-Based Weight Loss, which has become fully integrated as one of the company's core-four service offerings.
About Curis Functional Health
Founded in 2019, Curis Functional Health was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as the 10th fastest-growing private healthcare company in the United States, and the 142nd fastest-growing private company overall. Curis was also recognized by SMU Cox School of Business as the fastest-growing private healthcare company in North Texas by the Dallas 100, a Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship publication. For more information visit www.gocuris.com.
About IMAC Holdings Inc.
IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement-restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC comprises three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The BackSpace, and a clinical research division. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.
For more information, please contact Nick Marino, Director of Marketing of Curis Functional Health, at nmarino@gocuris.com.
Nick Marino
Curis Functional Health
+1 214-395-4269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok