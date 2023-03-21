Multi-Antigen CAR T Technology, Cell Therapy and In Vitro Diagnostics with Multiple Cancer Types: Coeptis: NASDAQ: COEP

Share This Article

WEXFORD, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translational Medicine Journal Features Multi-Antigen CAR T Technology, Cell Therapy, and In Vitro Diagnostics with Multiple Cancer Types: Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings , Inc (NASDAQ: COEP)  Focused on SNAP-CAR T Cells, a Platform Technology Being Developed to be Combined with Tagged, Tumor-Specific Antibodies to Potentially Target Many Different Tumor Types. SNAP-CAR Technology Highlighted in Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational Medicine Journal. Research Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to Expand Pre-Clinical Development of SNAP-CAR T Cells Targeting HER2-Positive Cancers. Collaboration with IQVIA, a Global Contract Research Organization, to Identify Target Indications and Initiate IND-Enabling Activities. CAR T Cell Therapy Market is Expected to Reach $20.56 Billion by 2029 from $1.96 Billion in 2021.Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. The COEP product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK), and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which COEP is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet.Modified NK cells that are co-administered with select monoclonal antibodies and/or other CD38 targeting immunotherapies are in pre-clinical development to enhance and maximize tumor kill via combinatorial approaches otherwise not possible.The COEP CD38 Diagnostic is designed to be used as a companion with CD38 GEAR-NK or as a standalone diagnostic screening test to determine which immunotherapies may be responsive to CD38+ tumors.The COEP business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements, and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer.The CAR T cell therapy market size and share are expected to reach $20.56 billion by 2029 from $1.96 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.1 1 (Source: Polaris Market Research). Company’s SNAP-CAR Technology Platform Highlighted via Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational MedicineSNAP-CAR recognized in research detailing advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibilityOn March 21st COEP announced that its SNAP-CAR technology was highlighted in a review article published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.The article titled, “Tuning CARs: recent advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility,” discusses a variety of efforts and cross-field collaborations striving to balance the anti-tumor activity of next-generation cell therapies that also minimize harmful side effects associated with CAR-T. The article describes SNAP-CAR as an “up-and-coming" technology that covalently links therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to universal CAR receptors, with demonstrated function in vitro and in vivo, and represents a “powerful concept for overcoming suboptimal CAR functions due to the lower affinity of soluble adaptors to universal CAR receptors.”Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to Advance the SNAP-CAR Development ProgramOn January 31st COEP announced a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to advance the pre-clinical development of SNAP-CAR T cells targeting HER2 as well as identify opportunities to expand the applicability of SNAP-CAR in oncology. SNAP-CAR, which COEP licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.Under the terms of the sponsor research agreement, the University of Pittsburgh will conduct pre-clinical research on the SNAP-CAR technology necessary to enable the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for clinical trials involving SNAP-CAR T cells targeting HER2-positive cancers.Specifically, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, led by the principal investigator, Jason Lohmueller, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology Research, and Alexander Deiters, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry, will work in coordination with COEP CRO partner, IQVIA, to develop a treatment strategy for ovarian cancer (or other solid tumors) in animals and identify a lead candidate for first-in-human clinical development. HER2 is a tumor-associated antigen (TAA) that is overexpressed in approximately 28%1 of ovarian cancer tissues and 25% of patients with breast cancer2."Current CAR T therapies are designed to target specific tumor antigens that correspond to a specific cancer indication. This approach has proven effective in certain cancer types but limits the applicability of those CAR T therapies," said Dr. Lohmueller. "SNAP-CAR has been designed as a 'universal' CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different tumor antigens and cancer indications. We are eager to work with the teams at Coeptis and IQVIA to begin the pre-clinical development of a potential lead candidate targeting HER2-positive ovarian cancer, as well as optimizing the platform to increase its value potential."SNAP-CAR is designed to be a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications. Instead of directly binding to a target on the tumor cell, CAR T cells are co-administered with one or more antibody adaptors that bind to the tumor cells and are fitted with a chemical group that irreversibly connects them to the SNAP-CAR on the therapeutic cells via a covalent bond. Pre-clinical studies in mice have demonstrated that by targeting tumors via antibody adaptor molecules, the SNAP-CAR therapy provides a highly programmable therapeutic platform.Reducing potential toxicity: The therapeutic activity of the SNAP-CAR T cells can be controlled by the antibody dose, which COEP envisions would allow clinicians to potentially mitigate toxicity from over-activity. COEP also envisions that the immune response against cancer may also be boosted with additional doses of the tagged tumor-specific antibody.Lowering the chance for cancer relapse: Relapse from CAR T cell therapy which often results from the loss or down-regulation of the targeted protein on cancer, can potentially be avoided by combining SNAP-CAR T cells with antibodies targeting multiple antigens at once.Targeting new cancers: SNAP-CAR T cells are a platform technology that is being developed to be combined with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target many different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors. COEP Engages IQVIA to Support SNAP-CAR Development ProgramOn November 22nd COEP announced an agreement with IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, to support the development of the SNAP-CAR Cancer Research Program, a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.Under the terms of the agreement, IQVIA will collaborate with COEP to prioritize the target indications for the SNAP-CAR program and manage activities designed to enable the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. 