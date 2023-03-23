Snowray Facilitates the Building of Concept Maps with Automap Assistance
B2i Healthcare, the provider of Snowray, launched the automap feature to boost the long and resource intensive mapping process with suggesting matches.
Automatic mapping will help our users save time, reduce costs, and ensure that their terminology resources are always up-to-date and accurate.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automap is an automated feature that maps between different terminologies, including SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, HPO and Local Code Systems. This means that organizations can now easily align their internal terminologies with industry standards, reducing the need for manual mapping and lowering the risk of errors.
“We are always looking for ways to improve the terminology management process for our users,” said Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare. “Automatic mapping will help our users save time, reduce costs, and ensure that their terminology resources are always up-to-date and accurate.”
Automap is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Snowray platform. With its clear-cut algorithms and intuitive interface, this feature is a concept map specialist’s best friend. Any maps created with Snowray, whether they are manual or automatic, can be published via the standard FHIR API of the underlying Snow Owl Terminology Server or downloaded for further distribution.
To give it a try, you can register a free account at https://snowray.app. Here, you can also browse some of the pre-loaded maps before starting your own project.
The Snowray Terminology Service is a comprehensive solution for managing medical terminologies in the cloud. It offers a user-friendly web application where users can view and browse international healthcare terminology standards, as well as create and manage their own custom terminologies. Snowray also provides advanced features such as semantic similarity search, expression constraint language support, mapping management and more.
Orsolya Bali
B2i Healthcare
