NANDBOX INC. UPDATED ITS TERMS AND PRIVACY POLICY

nandbox-terms

nandbox Inc. Updated Its Terms and Privacy Policy

nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, announces that they have updated their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy agreements.

We’re currently implementing far-reaching changes to the nandbox app builder, and we always want customers to be in the loop.”
— Hazem Maguid
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, announces that they have updated their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy agreements.

The updates to the Terms and Conditions correspond with the company’s recent modifications to prices, payments, and refund policies. Furthermore, nandbox Inc. made changes to the privacy policy relating to the user account and third-party content.

We’re currently implementing far-reaching changes to the nandbox app builder, and we always want customers to be in the loop. Stated CEO Hazem Maguid.

The company implemented these updates to ensure that transparency is maintained as it renovates the app builder, revamps pricing plans, and adds new features. Updating the user agreements was necessary to keep the users informed on any changes and how they affect their experience with the nandbox app builder.

In the terms and conditions and privacy policy, there are clear statements about how to use the app builder and nandbox apps, including but not limited to payments, refunds, updates, third-party websites and third-party content data charges, intellectual property, information, collection, and information protection.

About nandbox Inc.

nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native, no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

For more information, please visit (https://nandbox.com/)

Omar El Bahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

NANDBOX INC. UPDATED ITS TERMS AND PRIVACY POLICY

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Omar El Bahr
nandbox omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Company/Organization
nandbox
327 FORESTBROOK STREET
KANATA, Ontario, K2K0B9
Canada
+20 101 004 3188
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About nandbox: nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. No matter what your business size is; From huge mobile operators to small shops. nandbox platform guarantees meeting your desired app inspirations for Android and iOS. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

https://nandbox.com/en/

More From This Author
NANDBOX INC. UPDATED ITS TERMS AND PRIVACY POLICY
nandbox Receive One Worldwide Patent & One Japanese Patent for Multiple Profiles Technology
nandbox Receive Two Canadian Patents & a South Korean Patent for Multiple Profiles Technology
View All Stories From This Author