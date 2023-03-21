NANDBOX INC. UPDATED ITS TERMS AND PRIVACY POLICY
nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, announces that they have updated their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy agreements.
We’re currently implementing far-reaching changes to the nandbox app builder, and we always want customers to be in the loop.”KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, announces that they have updated their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy agreements.
The updates to the Terms and Conditions correspond with the company’s recent modifications to prices, payments, and refund policies. Furthermore, nandbox Inc. made changes to the privacy policy relating to the user account and third-party content.
We’re currently implementing far-reaching changes to the nandbox app builder, and we always want customers to be in the loop. Stated CEO Hazem Maguid.
The company implemented these updates to ensure that transparency is maintained as it renovates the app builder, revamps pricing plans, and adds new features. Updating the user agreements was necessary to keep the users informed on any changes and how they affect their experience with the nandbox app builder.
In the terms and conditions and privacy policy, there are clear statements about how to use the app builder and nandbox apps, including but not limited to payments, refunds, updates, third-party websites and third-party content data charges, intellectual property, information, collection, and information protection.
About nandbox Inc.
nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native, no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.
