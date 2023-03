MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference Returns for Its 6th Annual Edition in London

6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference

With the advent of neural implants and novel therapies, the cure of multiple neurodegenerative disorders proves wholesome for the patientsโ€™ suffering.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference is set to take place on October 9th and 10th, 2023 in London. The event will bring together leading experts in the field of neuroscience research and development from around the world to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.The theme of this year's conference is "Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical and translational approaches treating neurodegenerative disorders." The two-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from renowned scientists, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of neuroscience research.๐—˜๐—ป๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/6th-neuroscience-rd-conference/enquiry The conference will cover a wide range of topics related to neuroscience R&D, including Neurodegeneration and Novel Therapeutics, Human IPSCS And Antibodies in Neuroscience Research, Inclusion of AI and Digital Biomarkers, Neuromodulation and Future Developments in Neuroscience R&D and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest research and development trends, as well as network with their peers and potential partners.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:โ€ข Inflammation in multiple neurodegenerative diseasesโ€ข Role of the glial cells in CNS disordersโ€ข Human iPSC for therapeutic approaches to the nervous systemโ€ข New Approaches in the development of anti-amyloid antibodiesโ€ข Emerging Role of AI and big data in neuroscienceโ€ข Disease modelling and drug discoveryโ€ข Neural Implants and their role in brain monitoringโ€ข Future Predictions in drug development for Alzheimerโ€™s diseaseThe two-day event will include tailor-made discussions, real case studies, and expert keynote presentations, providing participants with the chance to attend this scientific gathering, network with other business professionals, and remain current on the most recent developments in neuroscience research.The event will feature a line-up of world-renowned speakers, who will share their expertise and insights on the latest trends and developments in neuroscience research and development.๐—•๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฟ: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/6th-neuroscience-rd-conference/become-sponsor Confirmed speakers include:โ€ข Clare Jones, CSO, Talisman therapeuticsโ€ข Jenny Barnett, CEO, Monument Therapeuticsโ€ข Zameel Cader, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxfordโ€ข Mark Dallus, Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Readingโ€ข Michela Chiappalone, Associate Professor, University of Genovaโ€ข Murali Gopalakrishnan, Global Head, Neuroscience Search & Evaluation, AbbVieโ€ข Monica Frega, Assistant Professor, University of Twenteโ€ข Simona Skerjanec, Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, RocheIn addition to the keynote speeches, the conference will also include panel discussions and presentations from industry leaders and entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions to some of the biggest challenges in neuroscience research and development. There will also be networking opportunities and an exhibition showcasing the latest products and services in the field of neuroscience R&D.The MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference is a must-attend event for anyone involved in neuroscience research and development, including scientists, academics, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN, AND EARLY-BIRD PRICING IS AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 31ST, 2023.FLAT 20% DISCOUNT โ€“ REGISTER NOW!๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/6th-neuroscience-rd-conference/register About MarketsandMarketsMarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company that provides syndicated and customized research reports and consulting services. With a team of more than 1,200 analysts and consultants, the company helps clients identify new market opportunities and develop innovative strategies for growth. MarketsandMarkets covers a broad range of industries, including healthcare, information technology, telecommunications, and more. For more information, visit www.marketsandmarkets.com