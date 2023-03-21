The Journey Starts Here: Introducing Gateway Industrial Park

/EIN News/ -- Now pre-leasing strategically located 50-acre development in Ottawa

OTTAWA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort is now pre-leasing up to 900,000 sq.ft. at Gateway Industrial Park, a multi-building development in south Ottawa, ideally suited to logistics, distribution, and eCommerce businesses. With frontage on Highway 416, Gateway Industrial Park provides ready access to Highways 417 and 401; and its proximity to seven Canada-US border crossings, makes it an optimal location for access to Canada’s most populous region and to key points throughout Eastern Ontario, Quebec, and the United States.

Gateway Industrial Park will feature four buildings of 150,000 to 220,000 sq.ft. with the ability to accommodate larger users. Colonnade BridgePort is overseeing leasing, construction, and management of the park on behalf of owner CanFirst Capital Management.

“Gateway Industrial Park is providing much needed distribution and warehouse space in the Ottawa region – an emerging gateway to several major markets,” said Colonnade BridgePort‘s Director of Industrial Leasing, Scott Craven. “There has been a lot of buzz about this development, and we are looking forward to getting the design finalized, leases signed, and shovels in the ground in the fall of 2023.”



Industrial users will benefit from Gateway’s prime location in one of Canada’s most business-friendly cities. With a growing population of over 1 million people, superb access to talent from its four post-secondary institutions, and a global network of support industries, Ottawa has become an established hub for R&D, and technology.

Gateway Industrial Park is adjacent to the amenity-rich south Ottawa community of Barrhaven and neighbors Amazon’s new 2.8 million sq.ft. fulfillment centre, located just off Highway 416 at Strandherd Drive and Citigate Road.

“Our investment in this land and this development shows our confidence in Ottawa and in the growth of Ottawa’s industrial market,” said CanFirst Executive Vice-President Mark Braun. “With Colonnade BridgePort’s expertise, we have no doubt that Gateway Industrial Park will provide tenants with the space they need to meet and even exceed their business objectives.”



About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives and then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

About CanFirst Capital Management

CanFirst was founded in 2002 and is an industry leader in commercial real estate. CanFirst employs a disciplined investment strategy and co-invests with both institutional and private high net worth partners. CanFirst has raised over $1B in equity and manages over $1B in assets.

About Gateway Industrial Park

Gateway Industrial Park is a four-building +/- 900,000 sq.ft. Class A industrial development project located at 444 Citigate Drive in south Ottawa. With easy access to Ontario’s 400-series highways and to seven Canada-US borders, this multi-year, multi-phase project will bring much needed industrial space and distribution opportunities to Ottawa – an emerging gateway to several major markets. Pre-leasing is now available, with shovels in the ground in 2023. www.gatewayindustrialpark.ca

