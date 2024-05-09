Submit Release
Ibogaine By David Dardashti Reshapes Treatment Software With Matrix Theory

Integrating New Optimizations Into Treatment Software

MIAMI, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to announce the next stage of their treatment software's development, which will incorporate matrix theory through the use of a Python script and multidimensional array.

The new programming sequences allow the company to maximize dosing efficiency with an easy-to-use system. David Dardashti, the founder and CEO of Ibogaine, stated, “Our program is already incredibly efficient, but adding the matrix theory module will greatly improve our intake process and maximize our capabilities. We’re incredibly excited to see the results of this new development.” The software optimizations involve database management with the use of arrays to manage previous patient dosing information as well as to allow for new functions with variables that rely on recent trends. This will help the software to facilitate the transition between dosages for men and women in a smooth and efficient manner, without the need to alter individual variables.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to be paving the way for the future of treatment software with the incorporation of matrix theory, and looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries with their innovative new programming.

