Unlocking the Future of Healthcare Technology: Insights from Founders
Survey Finds Over 60% of Healthcare Tech Founders Focusing on Product FitDOVER, DELAWARE, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbowser, a leading digital transformation company, has released the findings of its Healthcare Technology Survey 2023. From scaling product fit to feature roadmap development, the survey reveals the top priorities for healthcare technology companies to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape. But with innovation comes challenges, and the survey sheds light on some of the most pressing issues faced by healthcare technology companies today.
With the increasing importance of digital transformation in healthcare, Mindbowser's survey sheds light on the challenges companies face in staying ahead of the curve and the priorities they must focus on to succeed.
Out of the respondents in the survey, over 60%- said that scaling product fit was their top priority. Feature roadmap development came in as a close second at just under a third, while new MVP creation and existing product expansion were less of a priority for 15.5% of respondents.
But the survey also highlights key industry challenges, such as managing technological costs and ensuring data security. These challenges are on top of mind for healthcare technology companies as they seek to innovate and stay ahead of the curve.
“Increasingly, hackers are targeting medical records for financial gain, so this challenge is becoming more urgent than ever,” said Tzvi Heber, CEO of Ascendant Detox. “Healthcare organizations must invest in strong encryption technologies, rigorous access control measures, and advanced monitoring tools to deal with this issue.”
“During the process, healthcare service providers like us face multiple challenges, such as increased costs and staff training after upgrading the technology we use in our healthcare facilities,” said Katherine Barlow, Co-founder of Wellyx.
"By understanding the needs and priorities of healthcare technology founders, we can better support their efforts to grow and succeed," added Ayush Jain. "We look forward to continuing to provide a digital transformation that enables healthcare technology companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Overall, the survey findings indicate that healthcare technology companies focus on continuous innovation and improving their products to stay ahead. However, the survey highlighted key industry challenges, such as managing technological costs and ensuring data security.
