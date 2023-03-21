Aspire Systems wins 2 awards for community development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a technology services provider with a global presence, recently won 2 prestigious awards for their CSR initiatives. Aspire’s contribution, especially in the education sector, helped them win the Indian Social Impact Award 2023. The Harihara Subramanian Scholarship program and its positive outreach helped Aspire bag this award under the Scholarship Program Initiatives category. A total of 294 scholarships have been issued through the program. Read more here.
Aspire’s endeavors during the pandemic to rebuild the livelihood of economically backward sections of society made them secure the other award, the CSI CSR Award 2023, under the Best CSR Impact category. Through this program titled ‘Rebuild and Restore Livelihoods of COVID-19 Affected Households’, Aspire provided over 175 families with sustainable income sources. Read about the award here.
Commenting on the dual achievement, Sathappan S, General Manager - CSR at Aspire Systems, said, “As an organization, Aspire has always been committed to society and the welfare of our community. We have devised many initiatives to support those in need. The Harihara Subramanian Scholarship is aimed at helping meritorious students from economically backward conditions complete their education in the technology field and begin successful careers. The Livelihood Rebuilding Programs are focused on supporting families who lost income sources due to the pandemic.
Both these initiatives were carried out through our CSR wing, Pearltri Foundation, along with support from NGO partners. We are grateful to all those who contributed to the success of these programs.”
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized 12 times in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
