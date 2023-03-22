Catalina Valentino to join UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund as Gen-Z Advisory Board Member

Catalina Valentino - Una Terra VC Fund - GenZ Advisory Board Member

Una Terra expanding its Gen-Z advisory board

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Catalina Valentino will join UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund as GenZ advisory board member. UnaTerra is energized about this appointment and looks forward to the collaboration with this energetic hard-working entrepreneur.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "I am delighted Catalina is joining our GenZ Advisory Board. She has shown strong entrepreneurial attitude and deep interest in technology and sustainability, both as CEO of ELIXR and Founder of Pivot Agency. With Catalina, we want to continue teaming up with the younger generations in the impact investment agenda and involve them to accelerate the change required to leave them a better planet and society. We cannot underestimate the importance of Generation Z and Alpha in this transition, as well as the ability to engage all developed and developing countries. Catalina, as a young Colombian & British woman is another bridge to diversity in our Advisory Board".

Catalina Valentino said: “I am delighted to announce my partnership with Una Terra VC, where I will not only bring a fresh, forward-thinking approach to, but a technological stance too. Amongst my LiDAR tech, smart city audit and green finance technologies companies, a new approach to sustainability can be found and executed. It is my strong belief that we can all make a difference today. Which is why not only are innovation and technology at the forefront of what we do in investments, but also charitable work. The ELIXR Foundation is driving global change with top voices, celebrities, and global influencers all striving to make a better world now. Not tomorrow!”

This appointment is the second of a few similar announcements that UnaTerra will release in the coming weeks to reveal its GenZ Advisory Board. Interestingly, in a moment in which much debate is happening about diversity and inclusion, UnaTerra’s Board is majority female and very diverse, showing that it is entirely possible to be committed to gender equality and attract impressive leadership.

Many thanks to Catalina for her entrepreneurship and for her sustainability leadership. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful long-term collaboration in the years to come.

===============================================================================

Catalina Valentino is the Co-Founder & CEO of ELIXR. As a Gen-Z entrepreneur, she has already founded multiple highly successful businesses worth millions, now trading within ELIXR, an early-stage Venture Builder backing the visionaries advancing humanity through technology and sustainability.

ELIXR’s mission is to (meta)connect technology via a next generational ecosystem called Planet.Earth. It enables entrepreneurs to bring humans, technology, data and lifestyle together, embedded in interactive 2D today (future 5D activity) through industry 4.0.

Its globally leading board of advisors and mentors network allow ELIXR to bridge generational gaps and advance early-stage tech ventures that globally align with the world's most powerful corporate misunderstandings of what is coming next.

ELIXR supports and engages at pre-seed and seed round using its platform, connections and programmes to take companies from Round A and B to Trade sale or IPO, all via vetted and trusted VC and investor network.

Forbes invited Catalina to the Forbes 30/50 event in Abu Dhabi in March 2023 with top female leaders such as Hilary Clinton, Malala, Princess L, Jessica Alba, Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Catherine O'Hara and more.

Catalina also started her BA in Business Management at age 16, studied Sustainability & Circular Economics at Cambridge, and is finishing her dissertation in a Master's in Marketing & Data Analytics, while leading ELIXR and supporting the growth of its portfolio.

===============================================================================

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink), the “IA50 Impact Fund selection” by Impact Assets, and is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Science-based Targets organization and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).