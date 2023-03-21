Syndication: Automated Content Distribution with the Snowray Terminology Service
With its latest release, the Snowray Terminology Service implemented content syndication, allowing users to push content to downstream terminology servers.BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terminology content is usually distributed via manual website downloads. The continuous delivery of new content by standards maintainers imposes a burden on the efficacy of distributing new releases through manual processes.
The new syndication feature is designed to facilitate collaboration and interoperability among different stakeholders in the healthcare domain. The Snow Owl Terminology Server, the backbone of Snowray, has been enhanced with a syndication feed that allows accessing resources for automatic distribution. Terminologies, like SNOMED CT, ICD-10, LOINC, or FHIR code systems, value sets and concept maps can be selected for loading into another server instance.
A common scenario is when content created in a central deployment, like a National Release Center, needs to be distributed to one or more read-only downstream instances, for example Clinical Information Systems. The resource distribution is designed to be unidirectional, where any downstream instances can be configured to receive data from the central unit.
By using Snowray’s syndication feature, users can benefit from increased efficiency and productivity in managing terminology resources; enhanced quality and consistency of terminology content across different server deployments; improved compliance with standards and regulations and reduced costs and risks associated with manual distribution and maintenance of terminology resources.
Snowray is a comprehensive solution for managing medical terminologies in the cloud. It offers a user-friendly web application where users can view and browse international healthcare terminology standards, as well as create and manage their own custom terminologies. Snowray also provides advanced features such as semantic similarity search, expression constraint language support, mapping management and more.
To learn more about Snowray Terminology Service and its new syndication feature, visit https://snowray.app or https://b2ihealthcare.com/.
