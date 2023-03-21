Aerospike Expands Community Leadership and Enterprise Support for Spring Framework

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike , Inc., the real-time data platform leader, today released expanded functionality and engineering support for the Spring Framework (Spring), the extremely popular application framework for Java applications.



Spring Data Aerospike now supports the latest version of Spring Data 3 , Reactive Repositories, and Projections to maximize performance and efficiency of Spring Boot applications. Aerospike has a dedicated engineering team for support and continued innovation of our integration with the Spring Data framework.

"Java developers are one of the largest groups of innovators in the world, and the largest group of developers in the Aerospike customer base," said Srini Srinivasan, CTO and founder of Aerospike. "Aerospike will now provide Enterprise Support for applications built using Spring Framework. This will make it easy for Spring developers to build on Aerospike and meet the demand for real-time data at scale."

Developers can download a free 60-day trial of Aerospike Enterprise Edition and leverage a wealth of Spring-related developer blogs, code samples, and tutorials in the Aerospike Developer Hub .

This announcement reinforces Aerospike's strategy of supporting the most common enterprise developer frameworks and programming models. Key benefits include:

Ease of Use: Enables faster and easier to utilize real-time object data in Java applications

Performance: Faster, more efficient data retrieval from object stores in Aerospike

More powerful queries: Expanded query capabilities for both nested and plain old Java objects (POJO)

Developer productivity: Shields developers from the complexity of the data backend

"The Aerospike Developer community are predominantly Java developers and Spring Data is the most popular Java environment for them to work in," says Holger Mueller, VP and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Aerospike's expanded enterprise support for the latest version of Spring Boot 3.0x is a win-win for enterprise Java developers."

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

