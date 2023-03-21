The Enduring Art Of The Buddy Film

Bryan Brooks as John Knox Charlie Woods as Gothard Madrid Amora-Mora as Detective David Knight Knight and Knox Knight and Knox

Audiences Prove Time And Time Again That They Are In Love With The Concept Of The Buddy Film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The concept of the “Buddy Film” has been around since the infancy of motion pictures. They have attracted viewers for over a century for one simple reason, audiences love them. For decades filmgoers have packed theaters to watch the misadventures of polar opposite characters forced together to work toward some common cause. Classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Lethal Weapon, 48 Hrs and Rush Hour will likely continue their popularity for decades to come. The recent success of the Marvel franchise can be attributed their use of the Buddy Film concept as well. Watching each individual superhero’s story is not nearly as entertaining as watching all of the differing characters collide together all at once.The most popular buddy films usually pair two unlikely friends, typically coming from different backgrounds or having contrasting personalities. These two are then forced to work together to achieve a common goal, such as solving a crime our saving the city. These characters tend to misunderstand one another, leading to problems that must be solved before the end goal of the film is reached. This time-tested dynamic is just as popular now as it was back in Laurel & Hardy’s day. What would the Marvel movies be without the constant competition and bickering between superheroes with contrasting powers and personas? The problems these characters create with one another is the mortar for the films, its what makes the storyline more interesting. A story of a drug dealer going up against the police is immeasurably magnified when the police are characterized by an aging cop who is days from retirement paired up with a psychotic martial arts expert who’s on suicide watch, such as in the case of Lethal Weapon. To this day, audiences are screaming for another sequel to be made by the franchise because of the audience’s love of the contrasting characters Riggs and Murtaugh.2022 saw the release of several films containing the buddy subgenre from the Independent arena. One of which, Wrecker, is gaining popularity on Amazon Prime. The action/horror film was written and directed by Bryan Brooks, an up and coming filmmaker from Northern California. Brooks played upon the buddy theme by pairing a sharp-shooting, straight laced detective with a brooding, macho type vigilante. Brooks’ goal with the film was to bring back the nostalgia of the buddy films of the 80s. “I wanted to create the feeling that Richard Donner and Brett Ratner achieved in their films, the idea that if such opposite characters can work it out, maybe we can all get along in real life.” - Bryan Brooks.Wrecker pairs Detective David Knight (Madrid Amora-Mora) and John Knox (Brooks himself) in a city plagued by a malevolent drug lord. The unlikely pairing causes much uncomfortability between the two as they struggle to solve the disappearance of Knox’s wife, which ultimately leads them down a path to the discovery of a much bigger plot, the drug lord’s plan to overrun the city with drug induced zombies.Sound too crazy to be real? It’s supposed to be. The over-the-top plot mixes perfectly with the contentious dynamic created by the dissimilar lead characters of Knox and Knight. Everything about this film has an 80s feel, from the lighting to the dialogue to the action scenes, and there are plenty of those. Wrecker is full of action, suspense and vivid color. The film truly does bring back the nostalgia created by some of the great buddy films of our childhood and is overall a good attempt by an Independent filmmaker to compete with large studio films of the same type. Wrecker is available to watch on the platforms below.

