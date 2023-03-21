Amazon JAX7 Adopts LOBO Systems for Maintenance Operations

Amazon JAX7, one of the largest Amazon Fulfilment Centres in the United States, has recently adopted the LOBO System Work Platform

DERBY, UK, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon JAX7, one of the largest Amazon Fulfilment Centres in the United States, has recently adopted our LOBO Systems Work Platform for warehouse maintenance operations. As a provider of industrial health and safety solutions, we believe in constantly evolving our products and services to meet the needs of our clients. We are dedicated to innovation and quality, and it is rewarding to see our hard work and dedication paying off through partnerships with companies such as Amazon JAX7.The adoption of our LOBO Systems Work Platform by Amazon JAX7 has highlighted the numerous benefits of our system:1. Increased Safety:• Traditional scaffolding can be dangerous and time-consuming to set up and take down.• LOBO is designed to be easily moved and adjusted, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries.• LOBO also comes equipped with guardrails, toe boards, and other safety features to ensure that workers are protected while on the system.• We provide fully certified training courses, alongside our kit, allowing each delegate to be fully trained and competent to build and use the system.2. Increased Efficiency:• LOBO can be adjusted easily, allowing workers to access different project areas quickly. Therefore, reducing the time and effort required to complete the job.3. Versatility:• LOBO is incredibly versatile and can be used for a wide range of indoor and outdoor projects, including production, repair, and maintenance work. In addition, LOBO can be adjusted to different heights and configurations, making it ideal for projects of all sizes and complexities.4. Cost-Effectiveness:• LOBO is cost-effective because one system can be re-configured for numerous applications, reducing the need to purchase multiple scaffolds.• The increased efficiency and safety provided by one of our systems will result in significant cost savings for any project.If you want to learn more about our LOBO Systems Work Platform or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.