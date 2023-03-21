Scholars of Sustenance Thailand Announces the Appointment of its Advisory Board for 2023

Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) Appoints 12 Distinguished Members to its Advisory Board for 2023 to Reduce Food Waste and Hunger in Thailand.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok, Thailand - The Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS), a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger in Thailand, has announced the appointment of its advisory board for the year 2023. The advisory board, which will be referred to as S.T.A.B.L.E. (SOS Thailand Advisory Board and Leadership Enclave), consists of passionate and accomplished professionals from various fields who will provide guidance and support to the organization.

The 12 newly appointed members of S.T.A.B.L.E. are as follows:

Mr. Visit Limlurcha, Honorary President of the Thai Food Processors Association and Vice-chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade Thailand; Mr. Thomas Wilson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Ayudhya Public Company Limited; Mr. Dave Jagdeo, Managing Director of Griffith Foods (Southeast Asia); Mr. Duke Paradai Theerathada, Chief Executive Officer, HEX 1 ELEVEN Co., Ltd., Vice Chairman of Save the Children Foundation (Thailand) and Advisory Committee of Baan Dek Foundation.

Mr. Chunjih Wang, CEO of Taiyo Fastener; Mr. Souvik Roy Chowdhury, Vice President of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and Director of IVL Foundation; Ms. Patchara Taveechaiwattana, Executive Vice President Customer Management Division of Allianz Ayudhya Public Company Limited; Mr. Rainer Schmitz, Human Resources Company Partners Kraft Foods (Thailand) Ltd., and Bacardi (Thailand) Ltd.

Ms. Michele Felder, Former Vice President of Marketing in Equinix Inc. (Hong Kong) and Blue Coat Systems; Ms. Salinla Seehaphan, Corporate Affairs Director of Nestlé Thailand and Former Chief Sustainability Officer of Lotus’s; Mr. Richard Murray, President of Serenity Strategies Inc.; Mr. Thammarat Thamma, Chief Executive Officer, Smart Home Connection Co., Ltd., Real S Management Co., Ltd. and Yakko Corporation Co., Ltd.

The objectives of the S.T.A.B.L.E. are to provide professional advice on how to proceed with economic conditions and society, to provide advice for sustainable and efficient management within the organization, and to support cooperation between the foundation and relevant partner networks.

"We are honored to have such distinguished members join our Advisory Board," said Bo Holmgreen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SOS. "Their expertise and guidance will help us further our mission and create a positive impact in our society."

“We are honored to have such a diverse group of people coming from different backgrounds and industries, providing a wide strategic and creative input towards the growth of the SOS organization in Thailand”, said James Leyson, Managing Director of Scholars of Sustenance Thailand and Philippines.

The Scholars of Sustenance Foundation is a nonprofit environmental organization founded in 2012 with the mission of reducing food waste and hunger in Thailand. The organization collects good quality surplus food from various sources and distributes it to those in need. In 2022, the foundation distributed over 25 million meals to people in need across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

For more information about the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation and its work, visit their website at www.scholarsofsustenance.org