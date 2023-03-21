DelphianLogic’s Catalyst 2023 to explore the power of industry awards in Learning and Development

WEBINAR | Register Now | Catalyst 2023 - Advance with Awards: How to win awards and influence stakeholders. | 1.30 PM CET | 7.30 AM CST WEBINAR | Register Now | Catalyst 2023 - Advance with Awards: How to win awards and influence stakeholders. | 1.30 PM CET | 7.30 AM CST

Catalyst 2023- Advance with Awards: How to win awards and influence stakeholders is their 2nd annual conference & is scheduled for March 24, 2023, 1.30 PM CET.

We are excited to host our second annual edition of Catalyst, bringing together learning specialists from around the world to share their insights on how to win awards and influence stakeholders.” — Saurabh Ganguli, CEO, DelphianLogic.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a renowned provider of learning solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies, is pleased to announce its second annual industry round table conference, DelphianLogic Catalyst 2023. The event, which will take place on March 24, 2023, 1.30 PM CET, will be an online, interactive experience that aims to inspire and connect learning and development professionals from around the world.

The theme for Catalyst 2023 is "Advance with Awards: How to win awards and influence stakeholders." The event will feature industry experts Priya Thiagarajan, VP of Capability Development at Firstsource; Ricardo Vasconcelos, the Global Senior Learning Consultant at Schindler Group; Ina Kalus, the Subchapter Lead of Training Compliance and Effectiveness at Roche Diagnostics, and Fernanda Bastos- Spörri, Training Expert at Roche Diagnostics.

These experts will share their best practices for planning and executing award-worthy projects. Participants will gain insights and anecdotes from the speakers' own experiences and learn about success stories from award-winning projects. They will also discover strategies to leverage award wins, network with fellow learning professionals, and take away actionable ideas for their own organisations.

DelphianLogic Catalyst 2023 is a follow-up to last year's successful virtual round table event, which featured learning leaders from organisations such as IBM, Ericsson, Zurich Insurance, Brandon Hall Group, and Accenture. This year's event promises to be even more exciting and informative with industry practitioners from across industries and verticals attending as both speakers and the audience

"We are excited to host our second annual edition of Catalyst, bringing together learning specialists from around the world to share their knowledge and insights on how to win awards and influence stakeholders," said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO, DelphianLogic. "Catalyst is all about sparking change, developing ideas through connection, conversation and collaboration. We're thrilled to have such a talented panel of experts joining us this year and look forward to the great insights and strategies they will share with attendees."

The event is aimed at learning specialists from all over the world representing various organisations, and it will comprise a panel of four learning leaders, Priya Thiagarajan, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ina Kalus, and Fernanda Bastos. The agenda will be jam-packed with informative sessions and interactive experiences, including hands-on learning opportunities and actionable takeaways. Here's what you can expect:

Award-winning industry experts

Best practices for planning and executing award-worthy projects

Insights and anecdotes from the speaker's own experiences

Award-winning project success stories

Strategies to leverage award wins

Networking opportunities with fellow learning professionals

Hands-on experience and actionable takeaways



For more information about DelphianLogic Catalyst 2023, including the full agenda and registration details, please visit https://delphianlogic.com/catalyst.

Don't miss out this opportunity to connect with other learning and development professionals and gain insights that could take your organisation to the next level.

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here's to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!