Arrangements for the Adjustment of Basic TV Channels

MACAU, March 21 - In order to cope with the planning of spectrum resources for telecommunications in Macao SAR and the needs for the future development of high-definition television, Macau Basic Television Channels Limited will adjust some of the Basic TV Channels, starting from 11:00 am on March 27, 2023. Citizens who receive the signals of Basic TV Channels are required to re-scan the TV programs list on their TV’s in order to watch the TV programs normally, and the channel numbers of all TV programs will remain unchanged after adjustment. If citizens encounter difficulties or problems in receiving Basic TV Channels, they may contact their property management company or Macau Basic Television Channels Limited (Tel: 2835 6068).