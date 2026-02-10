CE visits social service facilities, highlighting sustainable development of social services

MACAU, February 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today visited social service facilities at the Mong Ha Public Housing complex, to inspect operations and extend Chinese New Year greetings to staff and service users.

Mr Sam stressed that the Government will continuously optimise livelihood-related policies, including actively supporting non-governmental organisations in delivering higher-quality social services to respond effectively to residents’ needs.

With the Year of the Horse approaching, the Chief Executive took the opportunity to extend early Chinese New Year greetings to staff and service users at the facilities, wishing everyone a joyful festive season. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to social service workers who will be on duty during the holiday period.

Mr Sam said the Government’s collaboration with non-governmental organisations, to deliver social services tailored to residents’ practical needs, has proven effective. The Government will continue to implement its policy of devolving resources to society’s grassroots, and on the basis of broadly consulting stakeholders. The Government will steadily advance the optimisation of services provided by social service facilities. Together, these efforts aim to build a harmonious and inclusive society, fulfilling the policy vision of a “Blissful Macao.”

Accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, and senior officials from the Social Welfare Bureau, Mr Sam first visited the Gaivotinha Nursery, operated by the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau. He learned about the centre’s facilities, childcare procedures, and developmental programmes. During the visit, Mr Sam talked to children, bringing laughter and joy throughout the facility.

Mr Sam then proceeded to the Northern District Family Service Centre run by the Women’s General Association of Macau, where he listened to representatives’ explanation of community support services aimed at strengthening family bonds and preventing family-related difficulties. He also chatted with service users present, exchanging festive greetings and good wishes.

Later, Mr Sam visited the Cruz Illuminada Rehabilitation Service Complex, operated by Caritas Macau, to learn about residential and developmental support services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, as well as day respite services for children and young people with developmental challenges. Mr Sam paid particular attention to the centre’s diverse training programmes centred on ability development, and that encourage service users to enrich their lives and showcase their talents.

Mr Sam concluded his facilities visit at the Mong Ha Elderly Centre, managed by the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, where he inspected the operation of day care services for seniors and the social care and support services provided. He warmly greeted elderly people taking part in various activities, and engaged with them in friendly conversations, experiencing firsthand their joy and fulfilment of their lives as retirees.